Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali co-star comes to his defence and calls him sweetheart, compares Rashmika Mandanna to Prabhas
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have faced scrutiny since their appearance on Koffee With Karan. Their co-star Kishore Kumar Polimera says this.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is no stranger to criticism and trolling, nor is Rashmika Mandanna. But when the couple appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan last month, their relationship faced intense scrutiny. Their Ranabaali co-star, Kishore Kumar Polimera, recently defended the couple on a podcast, calling Deverakonda a sweetheart.
Ranabaali co-star defends Deverakonda-Rashmika
On the Raja Talks ID podcast, Kishore was asked what Deverakonda is like in person, given the perception many have about him online. The actor did not hesitate before saying that he was a ‘bangaram’ (gold/sweetheart). “Vijay is a sweetheart; he truly is. He is nothing like what people project onto him. Let people say whatever they want. As long as he has the audience’s support, it doesn’t matter what anybody thinks. Vijay is a superb person; he’s really nice.”
Kishore also spoke about his other Ranabaali co-star, Rashmika, and compared her temperament with Prabhas's. “When it comes to our top heroes, you know how cute and lovable Prabhas is? Rashmika is just like that. She has zero attitude. In fact, she’s even more of a sweetheart than Vijay,” he added. The actor also recalled on the podcast how friendly Deverakonda was when they were shooting for the film in Sri Lanka.
Rashmika Mandanna on family being trolled
Recently, Rashmika also mentioned, while speaking to Prema on her YouTube channel, that she goes into ‘full warrior mode’ when it comes to her family. “I think I am extremely capable of taking hits on me when you talk about my personality or my craft. It’s an occupational hazard. People state their opinions; it’s freedom of speech. But if someone speaks about my family, I don’t like it. I go into full warrior mode.”
Rashmika and Deverakonda’s Koffee With Karan episode aired on JioHotstar on October 21. The couple had been giving interviews together for the first time after their February wedding in Udaipur to promote their film Ranabaali, but nothing on this scale. Once the episode aired, people had opinions about their relationship dynamic.
Many had an issue with the couple revealing that Rashmika proposed marriage to Deverakonda ‘100 times’ over the span of a year before he said yes. He remarked that he was offended by people who thought the jewellery she wore during other promotions was her engagement ring. The couple filed a complaint against trolls who spread misinformation and used offensive AI-generated images after the episode aired.
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