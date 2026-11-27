Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, emerged as a box-office success, earning over ₹450 crore worldwide despite being made on a budget of around ₹2 crore. The film featured Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. While it marked his acting debut, the actor recently shared that he had never intended to become an actor. He also compared his journey to Shah Rukh Khan's early days on television. Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa compares his journey to Shah Rukh Khan. more

Shobhinaw Satyaa compares his journey to SRK Speaking to Variety India, Shobhinaw revealed that he joined Hanuman Ansh as an assistant director to Vishal Chaturvedi. However, since the director was unable to find the right actor for the role of Neem Karoli Baba, he asked Shobhinaw to play the part, as he felt the latter resembled the spiritual leader. Speaking about how he unexpectedly landed the lead role, Shobhinaw compared his journey to that of Shah Rukh Khan, who was initially supposed to play a smaller character in his debut television series Fauji before eventually becoming its lead.

Shobhinaw told Variety India, "Shah Rukh Khan’s story is that he was playing a small character in the Fauji series. The actor playing the lead had some other project. He was the director’s son. Shah Rukh Khan was made the hero of Fauji. Changes happen randomly sometimes. The same thing happened to me. I was working as an assistant director in the film, and the director (Vishal Chaturvedi) told me that I am its hero."

The actor added that such unexpected developments are difficult to anticipate. “There are some things which are not thought of. At that time, I realized that my life was going well. As an assistant director, I was earning some money and my work was on. Maybe the divine forces were changing my situation,” he added.