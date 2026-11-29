On Sunday, Salman took to Instagram and shared the new song from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, titled Rang Kesari. The visuals show Salman, along with his team of soldiers, heading into battle. The patriotic anthem celebrates the courage, sacrifice, strength and indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, whose personnel put the nation above everything else.

Ever since the songs Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan from Maatrubhumi were released, they have faced considerable criticism, with many questioning their relevance in a war film. Now, Salman Khan has responded to the criticism by releasing a patriotic song, Rang Kesari, from his upcoming film.

The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, with lyrics penned by Shayar Meet. Sharing the song on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sunana tha naa (You wanted to listen a patriotic song in Maatrubhumi right?)"

Fans couldn't stop gushing about the song. One of the comments read, "What a song." Another wrote, "Now that's how you silence trolls." A fan commented, "Sukhwinder Singh is on fire." Another comment read, "This is a pure masterpiece. Salman Khan comeback loading."

The song comes after the criticism surrounding the film's previous tracks. Teri Sexy Beauty, the romantic dance number featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, drew criticism for its flirtatious lyrics and references to alcohol. Many questioned how a song with such lyrics fitted into a film inspired by the sacrifice of soldiers during the Galwan clash.

Madirapan, on the other hand, faced criticism for showing soldiers drinking and dancing around bonfires. Several social media users questioned the makers for "glamorising alcohol consumption" while portraying Army personnel.