Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Rang Kesari: Salman Khan shuts down trolls as he releases patriotic song from Maatrubhumi after criticism over Teri Sexy Beauty, Madirapan
Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, with lyrics by Shayar Meet, Rang Kesari features Salman Khan and fellow soldiers heading into battle.
Ever since the songs Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan from Maatrubhumi were released, they have faced considerable criticism, with many questioning their relevance in a war film. Now, Salman Khan has responded to the criticism by releasing a patriotic song, Rang Kesari, from his upcoming film.
Salman Khan releases patriotic song from Maatrubhumi
On Sunday, Salman took to Instagram and shared the new song from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, titled Rang Kesari. The visuals show Salman, along with his team of soldiers, heading into battle. The patriotic anthem celebrates the courage, sacrifice, strength and indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, whose personnel put the nation above everything else.
The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, with lyrics penned by Shayar Meet. Sharing the song on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sunana tha naa (You wanted to listen a patriotic song in Maatrubhumi right?)"
Fans couldn't stop gushing about the song. One of the comments read, "What a song." Another wrote, "Now that's how you silence trolls." A fan commented, "Sukhwinder Singh is on fire." Another comment read, "This is a pure masterpiece. Salman Khan comeback loading."
The song comes after the criticism surrounding the film's previous tracks. Teri Sexy Beauty, the romantic dance number featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, drew criticism for its flirtatious lyrics and references to alcohol. Many questioned how a song with such lyrics fitted into a film inspired by the sacrifice of soldiers during the Galwan clash.
Madirapan, on the other hand, faced criticism for showing soldiers drinking and dancing around bonfires. Several social media users questioned the makers for "glamorising alcohol consumption" while portraying Army personnel.
When Salman Khan addressed the criticism
During the film's trailer launch, Salman addressed the criticism surrounding Teri Sexy Beauty and said, "I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film."
About Maatrubhumi
Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war film stars Salman and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, along with Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan, Jayson Thaam and Vipin Bhardwaj in key roles. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
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