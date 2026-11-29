The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Pakistan's ISI-sponsored Khalistan Commando Force terror module with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered arms and ammunition from them, a top officer said. Punjab Police's State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted the module in a joint operation with a central agency. (PTI/Representative Image) more

The operatives were tasked with carrying out an imminent attack on a security establishment or public place in the region with the objective of disrupting peace and communal harmony in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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However, the timely and coordinated action successfully thwarted the planned attack and safeguarded innocent lives, he said.

The arrest was made from SBS Nagar, Yadav said.

Police recovered four 86-P hand grenades, two 9mm pistols along with two magazines, and 20 live cartridges from their possession, effectively foiling a potential terror attack in the state, Yadav said.

The terror module was operated by foreign-based handlers.

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Punjab Police's State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted the module in a joint operation with a central agency, the DGP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Sourav and Merry Mahajan, both residents of Village Bharo Majara in SBS Nagar.

Preliminary investigations indicate the accused had procured the consignment containing hand grenades and weapons from a location near Behram in SBS Nagar on the directions of their foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.

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Sharing operational details, Yadav said acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, joint police teams intercepted and apprehended both key operatives from the Behram-Phagwara Road near Village Chak Mai Dass Gate in SBS Nagar.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.