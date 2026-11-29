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Eisenkot, Netanyahu unity government talks hit roadblock over 'substantial policy differences': Report
Amid continuing political uncertainty in Israel, the discussions were halted reportedly due to substantial policy differences following a two-hour meeting.
Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met on Sunday for crucial discussions on the possibility of forming a unity government. However, the talks were reportedly stalled over major differences between the two sides.
Amid continuing political uncertainty in Israel, the discussions were halted due to 'substantial policy differences' following a two-hour meeting, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Follow live updates on Netanyahu-Eisenkot talks here.
Deep Dive
The meeting came after Netanyahu announced on Saturday that he was willing to have Eisenkot serve as prime minister first under a rotational arrangement as part of a potential unity deal.
"My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister," Netanyahu noted in a post on X.
Netanyahu, Eisenkot halt unity government talks
According to the people cited in the report, Eisenkot told Netanyahu during their meeting in Tel Aviv that he remained committed to his partners in the opposition bloc. He reportedly added that Netanyahu would be welcome to join the government once it was formed.
Also Read | Netanyahu, Eisenkot hold talks for 2 hours on potential unity govt in Israel as uncertainty looms
What the joint statement said
During the meeting, the two leaders sought to address their differences following last month's elections.
After a security briefing, "the two then turned to discuss the formation of a national unity government", AFP reported, citing a joint statement issued by Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party.
"The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them," it added.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the negotiating teams of the two parties had cancelled a scheduled meeting, AFP added.
Also Read | Eisenkot bloc planning to form new Israel government by end of next week: Reports
Deadline for talks
Israel's President tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government following the election. He has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.
Netanyahu's Likud and its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won a combined 53 seats in the election, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Eisenkot and his potential allies secured a total of 48 seats, falling short of a majority in the 120-member parliament.
(with inputs from agencies)