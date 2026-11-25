Two private screenings of a Pakistani television serial named ‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ were cancelled in Bengaluru as organisers withdrew their plans after online backlash over the move. Poster of Pakistan TV serial Dar-e-Nijaat. (Instagram)

The screenings of ‘Dar-e-Nijaat’ were to be held on November 28 and December 5 at two separate venues. Both invitations specified Pakistani clothing as the dress code, a detail that became central to the objections raised on social media.

Organisers cancel screenings A representative of Sheesh Kebab confirmed that the November 28 programme had been called off but did not explain the decision. The host of the December 5 screening said the event had been intended for family members and a small group of acquaintances.

"We have cancelled the event. Although it was meant for family and a close circle, since this has become an issue, we have decided to cancel the screening," a representative told reporters.

The police became involved after a post on X questioned the events and called for intervention. The post objected to the proposed dress code and the promotion of Pakistani television content through the gatherings.

Talking to the media, police commissioner R Hitendra said the department was seeking information from the organisers before deciding on any action. “We are getting in touch with the organisers to know more details about it. If anything needs to be done on the ground, it will be done," he said.

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Organisers had not obtained prior permission: Police Police later said neither organiser had obtained prior permission and warned against holding the events. Pulakeshinagar Police, responding to the complaint on X, said the screenings had been cancelled. "It has come to our notice that the shows stand cancelled. Any information regarding the same is appreciated," the police said.

The first gathering was planned by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town in east Bengaluru. The organisers had advertised a screening of two episodes, 34 and 35, followed by a Persian and Arabic dinner. The tickets were priced at ₹1,999.

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The second event, hosted by The Star Club at Mowie Private Theatre in Jayamahal Extension, was also billed as a private screening.