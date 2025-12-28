'I am your daughter's age: Singer Pranjal Dahiya stops live concert, calls out inappropriate remark from 'fans'| Video

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya paused her recent live performance midway after some audience members misbehaved. A video from the show, now circulating on social media, shows the singer asking the crowd to behave properly. Dahiya, known for her viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, was performing on stage when the situation began to spiral out of control.(Instagram@zindagi.gulzar.h)

Dahiya, known for her viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, was performing on stage when the situation began to spiral out of control. Reportedly, a few people in the audience made offensive comments and tried to climb onto the stage, creating chaos at the venue.

Disturbed by the scene, the singer stopped the music and addressed the crowd directly. In a video that later went viral on social media, Dahiya can be seen firmly confronting a middle-aged man in the audience. She reminded him that she was young enough to be his daughter and urged everyone present to behave with dignity.

The singer also requested that the audience not approach the stage and asked for their cooperation so the event could continue smoothly.

Pranjal Dahiya’s decision has since been widely discussed, with many praising her for standing her ground and speaking up against inappropriate behaviour at public events.

Kailash Kher lashes out at crowd

In separate news, singer Kailash Kher was set to perform in Gwalior on December 25. However, the concert did not go as smoothly as intended, leaving the singer disappointed. He stopped the performance midway to reprimand the crowd for creating chaos. Videos from the concert have now surfaced on social media, showing Kher asking the audience to behave properly.

In one video, several attendees were seen jumping over barricades, breaking queues, and causing disorder inside the concert venue. The situation turned unruly as fans rushed towards the stage to get a closer look at the singer.