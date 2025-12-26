‘Janwargiri mat kariye’: Kailash Kher lashes out at unruly crowd, stops Gwalior concert midway. Watch

Singer Kailash Kher was set to perform in Gwalior at a show on December 25. However, the concert did not go as smoothly as intended, which left the singer disappointed, and he stopped the performance midway to lash out at the crowd for creating chaos. Videos from the concert have now surfaced on social media, in which the singer told the audience to behave properly. Kailesh Kher stopped his performance after the crowd turned unruly.

In a video, several attendees were seen jumping over the barricades, breaking the queues, and creating chaos inside the concert venue. The situation turned unruly inside, as fans rushed towards the stage to take a closer look at the singer.

What Kailash said

Kailash took the mic and directly spoke with the audience, adding: “Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show).”

When the situation at the event began to deteriorate, Kailash Kher requested that senior police officers come to the stage to handle the situation. Although security personnel were present on the spot, it made no impact and the situation failed to come under control. He stopped the performance and said: “Aapko main pranaam karta hoon (I salute you).”

As per Live Hindustan, Kailash Kher was performing at an event held at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on December 25th to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas. The event began at 7 pm. At the opening of the trade fair, he entered the stage with his famous song, "Jaana Jogi De Naal Ve." The event was approved by the Culture Department.