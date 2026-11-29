There is much to celebrate this World AIDS Day. HIV AIDS (Photo for representational purpose/Getty)

Through sustained government action and decades of work with communities affected by HIV, India has made remarkable progress. New infections and AIDS-related deaths have declined substantially, while millions of people have gained access to HIV testing and treatment.

Between 2010 and 2024, annual new HIV infections fell by nearly half, recording a decline of 48.7%, while AIDS-related deaths fell by more than 80%. Yet an estimated 60,000 people acquired HIV in 2025. These figures show both the progress India has made and why prevention efforts must continue. Aggregate gains can also mask differences across states, including persistent gaps in prevention awareness and access among marginalized communities.

India’s National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has prioritised prevention through community-led outreach and targeted interventions for high-risk groups (HRGs). The HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, further addresses systemic barriers, including stigma and discrimination. Together, these efforts have contributed to a sustained decline in HIV prevalence among HRGs. Under its current district-level monitoring framework, Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha, NACO works to identify and address service-delivery gaps for underserved communities.

Yet India’s HIV story is unfinished. The next chapter requires reaching people where they are: on their phones.

Digital technology has transformed how Indians communicate, form relationships, and look for information. Yet HIV prevention still too often depends on people finding their own way through unfamiliar health systems, rather than services reaching them in the spaces they already use.

This is especially relevant for communities disproportionately affected by HIV. Despite legal progress, including the 2018 decriminalisation of consensual same-sex intimacy, many individuals still do not know where to find sexual-health care or avoid seeking it altogether because they fear judgment or ridicule if they disclose their identities or sexual practices.

That reality is unacceptable today, when we have the most effective HIV-prevention tools in history. One is pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP: Medicine taken by people who do not have HIV to prevent acquiring it. When used as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of acquiring HIV through sex by about 99%. PrEP is one part of comprehensive sexual-health care, alongside condoms, regular HIV and STI testing, and timely treatment.

Although daily oral PrEP is available in India, it is largely accessible only through private providers and paid for out of pocket. As a result, it remains beyond reach for many who could benefit from it.

Newer options, including long-acting PrEP, are on the horizon. An example is lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable now attracting significant attention in India but not yet routinely available.

But innovation alone is not enough when too few people know these tools exist. A recent health survey by Grindr for Equality, the global social-impact initiative of Grindr, found that only 28% of respondents in India had heard of daily oral PrEP. Just 7% had used it in the preceding year: a 21-percentage-point gap between awareness and use.

India was one of ten countries included in the survey, which reached more than 18,000 respondents overall, including more than 1,700 in India. In every country, use of PrEP was considerably lower than awareness. The message is clear: Information alone is not enough. People also need an affordable, confidential route to the prevention option that works for them.

Digital platforms are increasingly important channels for reaching communities with health information. In the same ten-country survey, respondents in seven countries identified Grindr as their leading digital source of health education. Digital platforms cannot replace community-led or public-health services, but they can make reliable information easier to find and direct people to trusted, relevant services.

Three priorities should guide the next phase of India’s response and require action from government, community organisations, health providers, funders, the private sector, and digital platforms.

First, put communities affected by HIV at the centre of prevention. Community organisations bring the trust, local knowledge, and lived experience that determine whether a service feels safe and usable. They should help shape prevention strategy, service design, communications, and measurement not simply be asked to deliver decisions made elsewhere.

Second, expand prevention choice and make it accessible. India should build clear, affordable pathways to HIV and STI testing, daily oral PrEP, condoms, and post-exposure prophylaxis, while preparing for long-acting options as they become available. Prevention is not meaningful if the best tools remain out of reach for those who need it most.

Third, harness digital platforms for public health. Platforms where people already connect can make reliable information easier to find and link people to verified community and health services. Used responsibly, digital outreach can extend the reach of existing efforts, protect privacy, and help measure whether information is leading to real access and uptake.

India has shown what government commitment and community partnership can achieve together. Building on NACO’s leadership and trusted pathways such as BREAKFREE, NACO’s digital platform that connects people to confidential HIV and STI services, the next chapter must also use digital platforms to bring prevention closer to people’s lives, turning a search for information into a connection to care.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohan Sundararaj, managing director, Grindr for Equality and L Ramakrishnan, senior vice president, SAATHII.