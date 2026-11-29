The artificial intelligence (AI) trade is losing momentum on Wall Street, prompting investors to look beyond technology stocks for safer investment options. Analysts believe some companies with little or no dependence on AI could help investors deal with the current stock market volatility. Wall Street's AI sell-off puts Dollar General, defence and insurance stocks in focus. (Reuters) (HT_PRINT) more

Although the major US stock indexes recorded a sharp recovery this week, they are still heading towards monthly losses in November. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 4% this month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.3%. The Nasdaq Composite, which has greater exposure to technology stocks, has dropped 6.5%, as noted by CNBC.

Dollar General stock gains as AI sell-off hits Wall Street With concerns around AI-related stocks growing, analysts are identifying companies from other sectors that could perform better during the market downturn. Their picks include businesses in discount retail, defence and insurance.

Dollar General is emerging as a defensive retail pick: Discount retailer Dollar General is among the stocks that could hold up well as technology shares face pressure, according to Piper Sandler.

Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar General's rating to overweight from neutral this week. The firm also raised its price target to $170 from $123, indicating a potential upside of 22% from Friday's closing price.

Analyst Peter Keith said Dollar General's steady business growth could make its shares attractive during a period of rising stock market volatility. In a recent note to clients, Keith wrote, "DG's steady growth profile should be highly appealing amidst an increasingly volatile stock market environment", according to CNBC.

Dollar General shares have gained around 13% over the past three months. The company has been working to improve its profit margins as part of a wider turnaround strategy.

Piper Sandler believes the retailer could see further gains as its mainly low-income customer base starts showing signs of spending more money at its stores.

Improving income levels and employment conditions could also support Dollar General's business. Keith pointed to faster growth in both real and nominal income in September. According to his note, real income growth increased to 1.1%, while nominal income growth reached 4.8%.

Keith also highlighted an improvement in the average number of hours employees are working each week. These developments could give customers more money to spend, benefiting discount retailers such as Dollar General.

Defence stocks to watch as global tensions rise Defence stocks could benefit from global tensions: Defence companies are another group of stocks that analysts believe could offer investors some protection from the AI-related market sell-off.

Wolfe Research said defence stocks could perform well regardless of whether the AI trade recovers. The firm believes rising geopolitical tensions and the need for stronger military capabilities could support defence spending across the world.

Analyst Myles Walton said the current geopolitical situation provides a strong reason for governments to continue increasing their long-term defence spending, according to CNBC.