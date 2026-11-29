A man allegedly killed his parents by running them over with a car following a dispute over the division of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Sunday, police said. Police reached the spot and persuaded both sides to come to the Kishani police station. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT)) more

The incident took place in the Kishani area after an argument between Armaan (28), a resident of Diwanpur Sahni village, and his parents, Azim Khan (50) and Akhtari (40), over the division of the family house, police sources said.

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Following information about the dispute, police reached the spot and persuaded both sides to come to the Kishani police station. Armaan had already reached the police station with his wife and lodged a complaint.

His father, Azim, later arrived at the police station on a motorcycle with his wife Akhtari and daughter Gulfasha (16).

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While the three were returning home, Armaan allegedly arrived in a car near Gapkapur crossing, rammed their motorcycle and fled, the sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, he then ran over the three with his car again, killing Azim on the spot. Akhtari and Gulfasha sustained serious injuries.

The injured women were taken to Saifai for treatment, where doctors declared Akhtari dead. Gulfasha's condition remains critical, police sources said.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Three police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, and further investigation is underway, he added.