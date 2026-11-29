The Chairperson of the commission will be appointed by the Central Government. The CEC or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC and the State Election Commissioner will be members in their official capacities.

The three-member commission will also be assisted by 10 associate members from each state, comprising five Lok Sabha MPs representing the state and five members of the respective State Legislative Assembly.

The central government will appoint the chairperson of the proposed delimitation commission, (Sansad TV/File)

The Central Government will appoint the Chairperson of the proposed Delimitation Commission, which will be headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge and will include the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, along with the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned.

What will the proposed Delimitation Commission do, and when can it begin its work?

What will the proposed Delimitation Commission do, and when can it begin its work?

How will associate members be chosen for the Delimitation Commission, and can they vote?

How will associate members be chosen for the Delimitation Commission, and can they vote?

Who will be on the proposed three-member Delimitation Commission?

Who will be on the proposed three-member Delimitation Commission?

The five Lok Sabha MPs will be nominated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, while the five MLAs will be nominated by the Speaker of the respective State Legislative Assembly.

The associate members will assist the commission in carrying out its responsibilities but will not have voting rights or the authority to sign its decisions.

In states where the number of Lok Sabha MPs is five or fewer, all such MPs will be included as associate members, with the total number of associate members reduced accordingly.

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The proposed commission will undertake the delimitation exercise, including the readjustment of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies and the division of states and Union Territories into territorial constituencies.

The proposed provisions will come into effect if the Delimitation Bill is passed by Parliament and receives the President's assent.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, describing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment" as the "demand of the hour" and asserting that the resolve to fulfil the pledge of women's empowerment remained "invincible".

In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the fight to ensure women's participation in the country's political system had continued for decades and that he had also been working towards making it a reality.

"The fight to give participation to Nari Shakti has been ongoing for decades. For years, I too was among those who were trying to have this in place. The pledge of BJP-NDA for women empowerment remains intact," PM Modi said.

He further emphasised that national interest should always remain paramount, stating that women's empowerment and the country's interests suffer when political considerations are given precedence over the larger national interest.

"For us, national interest is supreme. But when, for a few people, party interest becomes everything, even greater than national interest, then women's empowerment and national interest have to suffer," he said.

The proposed legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

On the need of delimitation, former India president Pranab Mukherjee in Dec 2019, had said, "Last time Lok Sabha seats were fixed in 1977 and based on 1971 Census. Then population was 55 crore. Now it is more than double.1 MP represents 16-18 lakh people. How can he / she stay in touch with so many voters? So LS should be raised from 543 to 1,000. Rajya Sabha should also increase."

"UK Parliament has 650 members. Canada has 443. US Congress has 535. If they can have so many members, why can't India? If seats become 1,000, Central Hall can become Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha can shift to current Lok Sabha," he had added.

The government's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment received a boost after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, supported the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected. The YSRCP also reiterated its support, while the NCP-SP indicated backing for the revised proposals.

However, the Opposition has raised concerns over linking women's reservation with delimitation and demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called for the implementation of women's reservation on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, along with an OBC sub-quota.

He has also opposed the proposed expansion of the Lower House to 850 seats and demanded that the delimitation exercise be conducted based on the 2027 Census.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the government's proposed delimitation exercise and raised concerns over its implications for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.