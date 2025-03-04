Odisha youth kills parents, sister after altercation over online games addiction

Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and sister with an iron pestle and stone in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district late Monday night, hours after a heated argument over his online gaming addiction. Neighbours saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood in the morning and informed the police. (Representational image)

Police officials said Suryakanta Sethi of Jaya Bada village under Jagatsinghpur sadar police station killed his father Prasahnt Sethi (65), mother Kanaklata Sethi (62) and sister Rojalin Sethi (25) while they were sleeping.

“The accused had a heated argument with his family members, including his parents and sister, over his online gaming addiction on Monday evening. After bludgeoning them at around 2 am, he informed his neighbours before fleeing the scene,” said Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police (SP) Bhabani Shankar Udgata.

Neighbours saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood in the morning and informed the police. The accused was caught near a high school a few hours later.

The youth, who had completed his studies, was unemployed and stayed at home while his father worked as a labourer in the market to support the family. The other family members and relatives of the accused claimed that he was “mentally challenged”. Surjyakant’s elder brother, Ramakanta Sethi said that his brother was behaving erratically of late and had heated discussions with the family members.

“He used to show unpredictable behaviour and would disappear for hours every day without informing anyone. He had frequent clashes with his parents over his addiction to online games. He would spend long hours playing online games,” said his brother.