Dehradun, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday credited Gen Z with reviving the culture of protest that had, until recently, "completely vanished", saying the younger generation was rekindling hope among those who had begun to lose faith. We had fallen asleep, Gen Z woke us up: Shabana Azmi hails young protesters more

Azmi was speaking on the concluding day of the Dehradun Literature Festival, which she attended despite fracturing her foot in an accident at the venue.

"The atmosphere is changing now. It is because of Gen Z and their protests, all of us who had lost courage, who thought there was no hope left, have woken up. We had fallen asleep, but Gen Z has woken us up," she said to a packed audience.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where Azmi joined students and fellow artistes, including actor Prakash Raj, in solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET.

The actor challenged the perception that today's youth are interested only in their careers and have little engagement with larger social and political issues, arguing instead that it's the older generation which needs to introspect.

"The fault is ours, not Gen Z's. We could not become the role models they needed, people who could show them that this is a path worth following," the 76-year-old explained.

Azmi said the younger generation revitalised those who had become politically and socially inactive.

"Don't you see that a whole culture and environment is being built where protest is becoming a way of shaking up people who are asleep? The culture of protest, which had completely vanished, is being nursed and nurtured.

"Because of that, I feel hopeful. I feel this is something that will catch like wildfire. So, I don't think we are in a situation that we were 10 years ago," she said.

Azmi also spoke about the consequences artists face in India for expressing dissent.

Citing Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro, who have publicly criticised US President Donald Trump, she said their careers did not suffer for speaking against the government.

"In that society, you are able to say what you want against the government, and no action is taken. A true democracy," she said.

To buttress her point, Azmi cited the backlash against superstar Aamir Khan for supporting the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' and its demand for rehabilitation of people displaced by the Sardar Sarovar dam project.

Khan's remarks triggered protests and a boycott of his film Fanaa in Gujarat in 2006.

"What was wrong with saying that people whose homes had been demolished should be given another home?" she said, adding that such backlash affected not just actors but also the thousands of people working behind the scenes in the film industry.

She even asked why the film industry is routinely expected to speak up on every issue, while influential industrialists and corporate leaders are not.

"Why is every responsibility on the film industry?" she asked, exasperation evident in her voice.

The three-day literary festival, now in its eighth edition, featured a star-studded list of speakers, including Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Imtiaz Ali, actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Raj Babbar, and environmentalist Peepal Baba.

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