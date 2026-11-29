Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is designed to help beneficiaries keep up with rising prices. However, the 3.6% increase announced for 2027 comes as Trump's tariffs and the war involving Iran add to inflation pressures, while concerns grow over the programme's retirement trust fund, which is projected to run out of reserves in 2032. President Donald Trump's tariffs and Iran war add to inflation and Social Security's rising costs. (REUTERS) more

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.6% COLA increase in 2027 The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on October 14 that monthly benefits would increase by 3.6% in 2027. The announcement came shortly after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its September inflation report, which provided the final data needed to calculate the adjustment, according to The Motley Fool.

The 8.7% increase in 2023 was the biggest Social Security COLA since 1982. The average retired worker is expected to receive an additional $75 per month in 2027.

Trump's tariffs have pushed up prices of goods in the US Two policies under President Donald Trump are contributing to higher inflation and the bigger Social Security COLA: tariffs and the war involving Iran. Trump's tariffs have increased the cost of goods for American consumers over the last two years.

A report ‘How Fast Do Tariffs Pass Through into Consumer Prices?’ examined how tariffs affected prices in the US. Three economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prepared the report for Liberty Street Economics. According to the report, goods price inflation increased by 2.9 percentage points because of tariffs by February 2026, according to The Motley Fool.

The economists also estimated that goods prices would have declined if the tariffs had not been introduced. This means American consumers have faced additional pressure from higher prices because of Trump's trade policies.

Iran war has pushed up fuel prices and added to inflation concerns Trump's policies involving Iran have also affected the cost of living in the US. The war involving Iran has disrupted global oil supplies and pushed up fuel prices. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been a major reason for the disruption.

The waterway is an important route for global energy supplies, with up to 20 million barrels of petroleum liquids moving through it every day. The disruption has affected the movement of oil and other petroleum products, adding pressure to energy prices, according to The Motley Fool.