OPEC+ is expected to keep its oil production targets unchanged during the first three months of 2027. The decision comes as the ongoing Iran war continues to disrupt oil exports from the Persian Gulf and creates uncertainty in global oil markets. OPEC+ members weigh oil production targets for 2027 amid Iran war disruptions and global supply concerns. (REUTERS) more

The oil-producing alliance has reached an agreement in principle to maintain its existing production quotas for January, February and March 2027, according to two delegates who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ partners are expected to formally approve the decision during a series of virtual meetings scheduled for Sunday, November 29, according to Bloomberg.

The decision to keep production targets unchanged comes at a time when the alliance is facing two major challenges: disruptions caused by the Iran war and disagreements among members over their actual oil production capacity.

Iran war continues to create uncertainty in oil markets The ongoing US-Iran conflict has made it difficult for oil exporters in the Persian Gulf to return to normal operations, even though some countries have managed to restore oil flows to levels seen before the war, according to Bloomberg.

The conflict has also pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel earlier this year because of concerns over disrupted supplies and exports.