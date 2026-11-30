Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the revival of the SAD-BJP alliance and claimed that the saffron party would eventually “swallow” the Akali Dal just as it weakened regional political forces associated with Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in states like Maharashtra and Bihar. Mann accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of reviving ties with the saffron party only for “political gains”. (HT File) more

Mann accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of reviving ties with the saffron party only for “political gains”.

Addressing a Lok Milni programme here, he also claimed that Punjab’s people would once again elect the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the 2027 assembly elections for the state’s progress and prosperity, rejecting those who had misled them for decades.

Taking aim at the Akali Dal’s 25-year rule, he said the party had fooled the people and had now tied up with the BJP by stepping over the bodies of 750 farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farm laws agitation.

“The Akali leadership had earlier criticised the BJP on issues concerning farmers, Sikh institutions and Punjab’s interests. The Akalis had criticised the BJP over the farmers’ agitation, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Panjab University and other issues, but have now joined hands with the same party for political gains,” he said.

“The BJP was responsible for the deaths of farmers during the farm laws agitation. The people of Punjab will never forget the sacrifices made during the struggle,” he said, adding that a renewed alliance between the BJP and SAD could threaten farmers’ interests.

He further charged, “The Akali leadership failed to protect the religious sentiments of people during its tenure from 2007 to 2017 and is now attempting to use religion for political purposes. The Akali leadership is trying to use religious symbolism for political purposes and is on its knees to join hands with the BJP solely for the sake of power.”

Taking on the saffron fold, he said, “The BJP has usurped every regional party it has joined hands with and now the countdown of its new ally Akali Dal has also begun. In Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and other states, the allies of BJP, including Shiv Sena, Indian National Lok Dal and Janata Dal United, were decimated by the saffron party. The BJP has weakened regional leaders and political organisations wherever it has sought to expand its influence.”

Reaffirming his government’s priorities, Mann said the focus remained on quality education, better healthcare, daytime electricity, canal water for agriculture and village development. He also announced that women’s mobile phones would once again go “Toon-Toon” with financial aid notifications this Tuesday.

Mann said, “The AAP government has always ensured that funds are available for public welfare and development, unlike previous governments that depleted the state’s resources for personal gains. The government will continue to support the village’s progress and improve local infrastructure.”

“I seek the support of people and urge them to continue participating in the development of Punjab. The state government is committed to serving the people with sincerity, transparency and dedication. We are committed to the welfare of every section of society and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause,” said the chief minister.