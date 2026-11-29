The US investigation into how advanced Nvidia chips reached China should focus more on Alice Huang than on the company's CEO Jensen Huang, incoming House Intelligence Committee chairman Jim Himes has said. He said it should focus more on Alice Huang, who is at the center of a growing controversy around the US chipmaker. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before US House and Senate committees this week. (REUTERS) more

Himes is a Democratic Rep from Connecticut. He spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“I’m a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang,” Himes said. “Alice Huang would have been the bridge from which information flowed from Jensen Huang.”

As per CNN, Jensen Huang will testify before House and Senate committees this week. This comes after he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The two are not related.

Himes also said there are many things the public does not know. “We have no idea precisely what the relationship was between Alice Huang and the Chinese Ministry of State Security,” he said. “We don’t even know if there was a counterintelligence investigation undertaken by the FBI of Alice Huang.”

According to Himes, the information shared with Chinese intelligence could include where Nvidia does its research and development, the timetable for releasing advanced chips and “where’s the president going to be in China.” He called it “immensely valuable information.

“My suspicion is she’s not coming back to the states anytime soon,” he told Tapper. But, he said, she is “really the key person here.”

“She’s that bridge between Nvidia and the Chinese,” Himes said, that “we need to better understand.”