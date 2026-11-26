Officials from the FBI , CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence also participated, providing details about Alice Huang's communications with China's Ministry of State Security.

The briefing, first reported by The New York Times, brought together staff members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, along with aides to congressional leaders from both chambers.

Alice Huang had been reportedly in contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) since at least spring 2025. (AP)

Alice Huang, who was involved in an extramarital relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, may have come under surveillance by China's Ministry of State Security after their relationship began, U.S. intelligence officials told congressional staffers on Tuesday, according to CBS News .

Several sources said U.S. intelligence agencies were aware that Alice Huang had been in contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) since at least spring 2025. Those interactions prompted counterintelligence concerns among American officials.

People familiar with the briefing also said congressional staffers were informed that Kang Wei, who is believed to be Alice Huang's husband, had considerably deeper connections to the MSS.

Although U.S. intelligence agencies have yet to establish the full extent of the matter, there is currently no evidence suggesting that Alice Huang was specifically directed to gather information on Jensen Huang or that she provided Chinese intelligence officials with any substantial intelligence.

Trump's influence in bringing Jensen Huang back The development comes just two days after President Donald Trump stepped in to facilitate Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's CEO, despite national security reservations expressed by some of his senior advisers.

Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm facing a U.S. investigation over allegations that it may have redirected sensitive American technology to China.

Rubio's classified memo detailed concerns Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio outlined the concerns about the former executive in a classified memo drafted earlier this spring, which contained U.S. intelligence assessments and details of communications intercepted involving Alice Huang.

Soon after details of the memo emerged earlier this month, Jensen Huang publicly admitted to having an extramarital relationship. He subsequently stepped down as Nvidia's CEO, but the company's board reversed that decision and reinstated him less than two weeks later.

The memo was circulated among several senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and top White House aides. Rubio also personally briefed Trump on the intelligence.

However, the classified document was not shared during Tuesday's congressional briefing, even though both House and Senate intelligence committees had requested access to it. Meanwhile, China has rejected the accusations that Alice Huang was working as a spy.