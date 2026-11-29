Look beyond discounts to judge each phone’s performance, cameras, battery, display and overall value. more By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less The ongoing RAM shortage has made smartphone shopping more frustrating, with prices creeping up and fewer phones offering the kind of value buyers once took for granted. That makes discounts of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 particularly worth paying attention to, especially when they bring premium features within easier reach. I’ve picked this week's deals with that in mind, looking beyond the price cuts to what each phone actually offers, be it a capable camera system, a smooth display, dependable battery life, or performance that holds up over time. If you’re exploring the best mobile phone deals, these smartphone deals in India offer a mix of options worth considering. From the best phone deals of the week to mobile phone offers and the best smartphone deals today, this roundup is about finding a phone that makes sense for your money.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G has received a price cut of over ₹8,500, bringing its price down from ₹49,999 to ₹41,450. At this price, it is one of the best performance-centric smartphones you can consider, particularly if gaming and multitasking matter to you. I like that it doesn't rely on performance alone, offering a premium display, capable cameras, substantial battery life, and fast charging to round out the experience. It is a compelling deal, although Motorola also sells a higher-priced variant with an additional telephoto camera, and Hello UI can occasionally feel laggy.

Specifications - Display 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme - RAM and storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage - Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide camera; 50MP front camera - Battery 6,500mAh with 90W TurboPower charging - Durability IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification - Software Android 16 with Hello UI, 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates Reasons to buy - Excellent performance for the price - Premium design and well-rounded experience - Strong battery life and charging experience Reason to avoid - A pricier variant offers an additional telephoto camera - Hello UI can occasionally feel laggy - Camera versatility could have been better

2. Nothing Phone (3), White (12GB, 256GB) | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera | 1.5K+ 120Hz AMOLED Flexible LTPS Display Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Nothing Phone (3) was hard to justify when it launched at ₹79,999, especially when its hardware didn't quite match the price. A year later, however, the story is different. With the price dropping from ₹51,999 to ₹45,999, it feels far more reasonable, especially amid the absurd memory shortage pushing smartphone prices upwards. I would consider it for its eye-catching design, familiar yet distinctive Nothing OS experience, versatile camera setup, and substantial performance, which makes everyday use, gaming, and multitasking feel smooth. It is a much more convincing purchase at this price than it was at launch.

Specifications - Display 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 - RAM and storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage - Cameras 50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultra-wide; 50MP front camera - Battery 5,500mAh with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging - Durability IP68 water and dust resistance - Software Android 15 with Nothing OS, 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security updates Reasons to buy - Eye-catching design that stands apart from conventional smartphones - Clean, familiar software experience with distinctive Nothing touches - Versatile camera setup and smooth overall experience Reason to avoid - Camera consistency can dip in challenging lighting - Can get warm during demanding tasks - Original launch pricing was difficult to justify

The Xiaomi 14 has aged surprisingly well, and this price drop makes it far more appealing. Reduced from 79,400 rupees to 58,860 rupees, it offers a compact flagship experience at a more reasonable price, even as the ongoing memory shortage drives prices up. What I particularly like is its Leica-tuned camera system, which offers plenty of flexibility for everyday photography, portraits and wider shots, with film-like colour tuning that adds character to images. It still delivers substantial performance despite being a two-year-old smartphone, while its premium design, excellent display and compact form factor make it an appealing alternative to today's larger phones.

Specifications - Display 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - RAM and storage 12GB RAM + 512GB storage - Cameras 50MP Leica main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto camera with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide; 32MP front camera - Battery 4,610mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging - Durability IP68 water and dust resistance - Software Android with HyperOS Reasons to buy - Versatile camera system with distinctive Leica colour tuning - Premium design with a compact, comfortable form factor - Strong performance that remains capable for everyday use and gaming Reason to avoid - Selfie camera can struggle in low light - HyperOS comes with preinstalled apps - Battery capacity is smaller than many newer smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus sits in an awkward spot in the S26 line-up, but the ₹15,000 price cut makes it easier to look past that. At ₹99,999, I would consider it if I wanted a large-screen Samsung without paying Ultra money. The display is well suited to watching videos, reading and gaming, while the cameras are dependable enough for everyday photos without requiring much effort. Its battery should comfortably get through a day, and Galaxy AI adds some useful editing tools rather than being the main reason to buy it. Samsung's long software support is another reason I would consider keeping it for several years. It may not be the most exciting phone in the family, but it gets the essentials right.

Specifications - Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate - Processor Samsung Exynos 2600 - RAM and storage 12GB RAM + 512GB storage - Cameras 50MP main camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom; 12MP front camera - Battery 4,900mAh with 45W wired charging and wireless charging - Durability IP68 water and dust resistance - Software Android 16 with One UI and 7 years of software support Reasons to buy - Large display that works well for entertainment and everyday use - Dependable camera experience with useful editing features - Long software support makes it suitable for extended ownership Reason to avoid - Camera upgrades feel incremental - Can get warm under demanding workloads - Charging could be faster

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still hard to overlook, especially with the current discount. Its price has dropped from ₹1,14,999 to ₹1,04,999, and an additional ₹10,000 coupon could bring it down to ₹94,999. At that price, I would choose it over the newer S26 Ultra, especially if cameras are a priority. Its four-camera setup offers plenty of flexibility, whether I’m shooting landscapes, portraits or subjects from a distance. The S Pen also remains a useful addition for taking notes, editing photos or marking up documents. With a premium titanium build, dependable performance, and Samsung's long software support, the S25 Ultra feels like a flagship that hasn't lost much of its appeal.

Specifications - Display 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy - RAM and storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage - Cameras 200MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto + 10MP 3x telephoto; 12MP front camera - Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, wireless charging - Software Android 15, One UI, 7 years of OS and security updates Reasons to buy - Versatile camera system for different shooting situations - S Pen adds practical functionality beyond typical smartphone use - Premium build, dependable performance and long software support Reason to avoid - Charging speeds are slower than some competing flagships - Large size can make one-handed use uncomfortable - S Pen has lost some Bluetooth functionality compared with older models

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartphone Performance: Look for a capable processor that can handle everyday tasks, gaming and multitasking without slowing down.

Display: Consider screen quality, brightness and refresh rate for comfortable viewing, scrolling and entertainment.

Cameras: Evaluate real-world photo quality, zoom versatility and low-light performance instead of relying on megapixel counts.

Battery: Prioritise dependable battery life, charging speed and how comfortably the phone lasts through your day.

Software: Check the update commitment, useful features, security and how clutter-free the interface feels.

Value: Compare smartphone deals, discounts and coupon offers to find a phone that delivers the best overall experience for your budget. How much money do you save on each smartphone?

Smartphone Original price Discounted price Money saved Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G ₹ 49,999 ₹ 41,450 ₹ 8,549 Nothing Phone (3) ₹ 51,999 ₹ 45,999 ₹ 6,000 Xiaomi 14 ₹ 79,400 ₹ 58,860 ₹ 20,540 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 5G ₹ 1,14,999 ₹ 99,999 ₹ 15,000 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G ₹ 1,14,999 ₹ 1,04,999* ₹ 10,000*