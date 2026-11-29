Four men were killed and two others severely injured after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar early on Sunday. Investigators suspect the blaze was linked to an unauthorised e-rickshaw charging business operating in the building’s ground-floor parking area, police said. Police said probe found that the power distribution boards installed for charging e-rickshaws had caught fire, which subsequently spread across the entire ground-floor area. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) more

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire broke out in a space packed with parked e-rickshaws. The batteries of several vehicles allegedly exploded due to the heat, filling the area with thick smoke and leaving those inside with little time or space to escape. The six men found on a loft inside the parking area, where they had been sleeping, suffered severe burn injuries. Four of them were charred beyond recognition, officials said.

Investigators familiar with the case said the initial probe had found that the building owner had a separate electricity meter to install an electric vehicle (EV) charger at the property. However, he allegedly used the connection to run a business, renting out space on the ground floor to several e-rickshaw operators who charged their vehicles there.

The building owner, identified as Naveen Saini, is on the run and a case has been filed against him on charges of culpable homicide leading to murder, said the police.

The officers said the fire appeared to have broken out while the e-rickshaws were being charged, with their operators sleeping on the loft above the parking area.

The incident is the latest in a series of tragedies in Delhi that have exposed the dangers of violations of civic and safety norms, compounded by inadequate checks by civic authorities. Recent incidents include a blaze in an illegal hotel in Hauz Rani that killed 23 people, a building collapse in Saidulajab which left six people dead, and the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan that killed seven people. The incidents have raised questions about the safety of residential buildings being used for commercial or other activities without adequate safeguards.

A call reporting the fire was received at 4.13am from CBD Shahdara, a DFS spokesperson said. “We sent three fire tenders to Vishwas Nagar. At 4.40am, the officials asked for more fire tenders and staff. By 5am, the fire was doused,” the spokesperson said.

The fire broke out inside a house spread over around 60 square yards. “Six persons were rescued from the mezzanine floor (loft) by the DFS team and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by CATS/PCR staff,” the spokesperson said.

By 5.30am, the department received information from doctors that four of the men had succumbed to their injuries, while two others had suffered 10% burns and were undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Sadhu Ram (55), Mahender Singh (45), Ashok (50) and Lala Ram (45). The two survivors were identified as Rambir (50) and Thakur Dayal (55). Hospital officials said one of the injured men was stable, while the other was critical and on oxygen support.

Police received a call about the blaze at 4.20am, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena. “On reaching the spot, it was found that the electric distribution boards installed for charging e-rickshaws on the premises had caught fire, which subsequently spread across the entire ground-floor area. Four e-rickshaws parked on the ground floor were found completely burnt. At the time of the incident, six men were sleeping on the loft area. All of them sustained burn injuries. Out of the six injured persons, four were declared brought dead, while the remaining two, who sustained severe burn injuries, were referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The four-storey building had an EV charging unit installed by the local electricity distribution company (discom), but the ground floor was packed with vehicles, leaving little room for people to escape. Multiple e-rickshaws were being charged in the space, investigators said.

Residents of the locality said the fire could have been less devastating had the building owner taken adequate precautions.

Dhamu, who lives in the same building with his wife and two children, said he was woken up by his wife. “We were all sleeping when my wife woke me up. I couldn’t see anything because of the thick smoke. I rushed with my kids to the terrace. I first got my kids safe and then helped others. We then went downstairs to help the men, but the fire was too intense. They were screaming for help from inside,” he said.

“The owner should have thought of the families that live here. When the gate was opened, there was no space for anyone to enter,” he added.

Rajesh Kumar, another resident, said he woke up and rushed his wife and daughters out through the main gate. “I saw the fire and the men screaming ‘Bachao, bachao’. I kept pushing and got the door open somehow. I was even stepping inside, but then I saw multiple batteries exploding. Some object almost fell on me. My wife got scared and pulled me outside. I called the DFS then. They came within 20-30 minutes, but everything was over by then,” he said.

He suspected that the batteries had overheated and said the locality had witnessed two other fire incidents in the past 18 months, in Gali numbers 1 and 10. “This is the third such fire incident in our locality,” he said.

Residents said families living in the building paid between ₹3,000 and ₹3,500 in monthly rent for their rooms. The e-rickshaw operators would charge their vehicles at night and sleep on the loft, with the doors locked or bolted from inside, they said.

Power department officials said the property had three electricity meters: two domestic connections and one authorised EV charging connection. “All three meters are installed outside the premises and were found to be safe and intact during the inspection. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained by the concerned investigating authorities,” an official said.

The official said the EV charging connection may have been used to charge a large number of e-rickshaws in violation of the agreed norms. Another possibility was that substandard batteries were being used in the vehicles and one of them exploded during charging, the official added.

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) spokesperson said the fire originated on the ground floor, where an EV charging facility for e-rickshaws had been installed and was operating. “It was also gathered during local inquiry that multiple e-rickshaws were being charged simultaneously on the ground floor of the property at the time of the mishap,” the spokesperson said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured assistance. “I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and to those injured, and extend all possible help to the affected families,” an X post by the chief minister’s office, after the incident, read.

A preliminary site inspection found that the structure comprised a ground floor, which included a mezzanine, and three upper floors. The building was estimated to be between 15 and 25 years old, the spokesperson added.