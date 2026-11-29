A mother has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed her instinctively grabbing her baby daughter and rushing to protect her as a powerful earthquake struck their Los Angeles home on Saturday. The mother shielded her baby as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. (Instagram/@kelseyselby) more

The video, shared on Instagram by Kelsey Selby, shows the mother playing with her baby, who is secured in a baby chair. However, the moment takes a sudden turn when the camera begins shaking violently, and a loud crash is heard.

The woman is seen immediately picking up her daughter and rushing to shield her. With a visibly panicked expression, she pulls the baby close to her chest and moves towards the centre of the room, taking the baby chair along with her.

“I was just playing with my baby when the earthquake hit,” text displayed on the clip read.

“My motherly instinct kicked in.. so happy everyone is safe,” Selby wrote in the caption of the post.