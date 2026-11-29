Navi Mumbai: A 26-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his Maruti Suzuki WagonR while manoeuvring near Jummapatti in Karjat taluka on Sunday morning, sending the car off the road and onto the Matheran toy train tracks. The vehicle rammed into a rock beside the tracks, sustaining damage, while the driver and three women travelling with him escaped unhurt. Car veers off road, lands on Matheran toy train tracks; 4 escape unhurt. more

The incident occurred around 9.30am on Sunday in Raigad district. The driver, Suraj Sunil Patel, 26, a resident of Diksal village in Karjat taluka, allegedly lost control of the vehicle while manoeuvring near Jummapatti, according to the police complaint.

“As per preliminary findings, the driver was taking reverse when he lost balance and the vehicle came down onto the track. Further investigation is underway,” said the investigating officer.

The three women travelling with Patel were identified as Vipuli Ganpat Vaydande, 31, Seema Ganpat Vaydande, 38, and Shamal Mukund More, all residents of Badlapur in Thane district.

Neral police registered a case under Sections 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for alleged rash and negligent driving.

Police also served Patel a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Sunday.