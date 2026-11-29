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Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe to make veg hot dogs at home: See preparation
Chef Kunal Kapur uses soya keema for his easy-to-make veg hot dog recipe. Check out the step-by-step guide to prepare at home.
Hot dogs are one of the most popular street foods around the world. Taking to Instagram on November 29, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe to help us make a vegetarian version of the snack at home. The recipe takes almost an hour to make. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For soya chunk keema
- Soya chunk keema – 1 cup
- Water – 2 cups
- Salt – ½ tsp
- Green chilli, chopped – 1
- Ginger, chopped – 1 tsp
For filling
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Jeera – 2 tsp
- Pathar phool (lichen) – 1 small piece
- Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Onion, chopped – ¾ cup
- Green capsicum, chopped – 4 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped – 1
- Turmeric – ¾ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Tomato puree (fresh) – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp
- Butter – 1 tbsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
For chilli cheese sauce
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- All-purpose flour (maida) – 1 tbsp
- Garlic clove, crushed – 1
- Chilli powder – ¾ tsp
- Milk – 2½ cups
- Salt – a small pinch
- Cheese slices – 4
For assembling
- Hot dog buns – 4-6
- Paneer, diced – handful
- Onions, chopped – handful
- Tomato, chopped – handful
- Coriander, chopped – handful
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Method of preparation
For soya chunk keema
- In a pan, add dried soya keema, water, salt, green chilli and ginger. Bring it to a boil, lower the heat and let it cook till all of the water is absorbed by the soya chunk keema. Turn off the heat and keep aside.
For filling
- In another pan, heat oil, drop in butter and once it melts. Add cumin and pathar phool, then stir. Add garlic and ginger, and cook for 30 seconds. Add onions and cook them for a minute. Next, add capsicum, green chillies and cook them on high heat for 30 seconds. Sprinkle turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Stir for a few seconds and immediately add freshly made tomato puree. Sprinkle salt, kasoori methi and cook till the masala gets thick.
- Now add the cooked soya chunks keema and cook them together for three to four minutes. If required, sprinkle some water to keep it juicy and moist. Drop in butter and some chopped coriander. Remove and keep aside.
For cheese sauce
- Melt butter in a pan, sprinkle flour and cook on low heat for 20 seconds. Add a crushed garlic clove, chilli powder and give a quick stir. Pour in milk and bring to a boil. Once it boils, simmer for two minutes to lightly thicken it. Turn off the heat and add cheese slices. Stir them in for a minute. Transfer this sauce into a jar and blend it using a blender. Pour it into a bowl, and it is ready to serve.
For assembling
- Slit the bun from he centre and fill it with cheese sauce, add a generous amount of soya keema and top it with paneer, onions, tomatoes and chopped coriander.
- Serve them hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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