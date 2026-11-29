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Warm up this winter with chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s spicy chilli garlic prawns recipe: See preparation
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a simple recipe for preparing restaurant-style sticky and spicy chilli garlic prawns at home.
When it comes to seafood, it is tough to beat prawns in taste and versatility. Understandably, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that turns them into a hot flavour bomb: chilli garlic prawns.
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The recipe is not for the faint-hearted and will leave you smoking in the ears even on the coldest winter nights. It needs about 20 minutes of prep time and about another 25 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chilli garlic prawns
- 16-20 large prawns, peeled and deveined
- ¼ cup sesame oil
- 1½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- ⅓ cup red chilli paste
- 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh coriander stems
- 4 green chillies, slit
- 2-3 fresh red chillies, slit
- 5-6 spring onion bulbs, chopped
- ¼ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves
- 2 tablespoons red chilli sauce
- 1 tablespoon green chilli sauce
- 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
- 2 medium green capsicums, seeds removed and cut into thick strips
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon castor sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornflour slurry
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped spring onion greens
- Spring onion juliennes for garnish
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Method of preparation
- Heat sesame oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic and ginger, mix and sauté for a minute.
- Add red chilli paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add coriander stems, green chillies and fresh red chillies, mix and sauté for two to three minutes.
- Add spring onion bulbs and coriander leaves, mix and sauté for three to four minutes. Add red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce and soy sauce and mix well.
- Add capsicum, salt and castor sugar, mix and sauté for a minute. Add cornflour slurry and mix well.
- Once the mixture comes to a boil, add prawns, mix and cook for one to two minutes. Add spring onion greens and cook for a minute.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with spring onion juliennes and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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