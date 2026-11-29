Grey hair is widely regarded as a normal sign of ageing, even though it is becoming increasingly common for individuals to experience it prematurely. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ explores why our hair turns grey, what brings about the transformation early, and what can be done about it.

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What does hair turn grey? According to the Cleveland Clinic website, hair gets its dark colour from the pigment called melanin, which is also responsible for the colour of our skin and eyes. The more melanin one has in their hair, the darker it is.

Grey or white hair comes from having little or no melanin. This happens because the cells in the hair follicles that produce melanin (melanocytes) start to produce less as one ages.

Apart from ageing, there are other conditions that can affect the functioning of melanocytes. They include: