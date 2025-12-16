Dermatologist shares 4 factors that influence premature hair greying, shares strategies to slow it down

Noticing more grey strands than usual - even in your 20s? Premature greying is becoming increasingly common, and it’s no longer limited to older age. From chronic stress and pollution to nutrient gaps and lifestyle habits, modern-day environmental stressors may be accelerating the process far earlier than expected. Premature greying is becoming more common among young people.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Also Read | Dermatologist explains why pollution is a silent risk for hair fall; suggests tips to reduce negative impact

Dr Joyce Park, a dermatologist and beauty advisor trained at Stanford and NYU, breaks down why premature greying of hair is becoming increasingly common today. In an Instagram video posted on October 22, the dermatologist outlines the various factors driving premature greying and shares strategies that may help slow the process.

Why is premature greying becoming more common?

Dr Park defines premature greying as the loss of hair colour at an unusually early age, noting that the cut-off varies by ethnicity - before 20 in Caucasians, 25 in Asians, and 30 in Africans. She notes that premature greying has become increasingly common in recent years and outlines the key factors contributing to it.

Genetics

One of the major factors behind premature greying is genetics - meaning the age at which your parents started greying can strongly influence when you do too. Dr Park states, “The biggest factor is genetics. If your parents went grey early, chances are you might too.”

Oxidative stress

According to the dermatologist, oxidative stress from the environment also plays a major role in premature greying. She explains, “That's when free radicals outnumber antioxidants and damage the pigment producing cells, the melanocytes in your hair.” Daily habits such as smoking, chronic stress, exposure to pollution and harmful UV rays can all accelerate premature greying by increasing oxidative stress in the body.

Nutrient deficiency

Deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals can also accelerate the onset of premature greying. Dr Park highlights, “Low levels of vitamin B12, D, iron, copper, or zinc can actually speed things up. So, diet really matters.”

Medical conditions

According to the dermatologist, certain medical conditions - such as thyroid disorders and autoimmune diseases - can also contribute to premature greying.

How to slow down premature greying?

Dr Park emphasises that premature greying is multifactorial, and while genetics cannot be changed, lifestyle adjustments may help reduce environmental stressors and slow the process. She outlines the following ways you can slow down premature greying:

A nutrient-rich diet packed with antioxidants.

Stress management.

Quitting smoking.

Checking for underlying health issues with a doctor.

Anti-greying supplements and topicals might help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.