Jawed Habib says his simple four-step 'milk conditioning hack’ can stop hair fall, dandruff and premature greying

From grey strands showing up too early to constant hair fall and stubborn dandruff, hair problems seem never-ending. While most of us turn to pricey products or home remedies with mixed results, hair expert Jawed Habib believes the answer lies in a simple routine. In the August 27 episode of The Ranjeet Talks podcast, he opened up about his four-step method that promises clean, strong, and healthy hair. (Also read: Jawed Habib explains how to wash your hair daily as he shares hack to stop hairfall: 'Apply mustard oil to wet hair...' ) Check out Jawed Habib's four-step method for healthy and strong hair.

When it comes to keeping your hair clean, Jawed recommends washing it daily, but with a special technique he calls milk conditioning. This method, according to him, not only ensures healthy hair but also helps prevent common issues like greying, dandruff, and hair fall.

What is the “milk conditioning” method

Here’s Jawed’s four-step “milk conditioning” method:

1. Rinse your hair properly: Start with plain water to remove any loose dirt and prep the scalp for conditioning.

2. Apply oil gently: Use oil to condition the strands but avoid massaging it into the scalp. “If you have long hair, just comb it instead of rubbing or pressing it too hard,” he says.

3. Leave the oil for 5 minutes: This short resting period allows the oil to lightly coat the strands without making the scalp greasy.

4. Wash with natural cleansers: “To wash your hair, you can use shampoo, soap, or even herbal alternatives like shikakai,” says Jawed, adding that natural herbs help maintain shine and prevent chemical damage.

Benefits of this routine

According to him, this method does more than just keep hair clean. “If you use this method you will never have grey hair, neither will you have hair fall, you will not have any dandruff,” Jawed promises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.