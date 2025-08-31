Jawed Habib shares hack for severe dandruff using Savlon on scalp; doctors warn: 'It can even lead to chemical burns'

Hair expert Jawed Habib shared a homemade remedy for severe dandruff in an Instagram post on June 23, 2024. His dandruff treatment consists of one spoon of the antiseptic disinfectant Savlon mixed with five spoons of water. Using cotton, apply this mixture to your scalp and leave it on for 15 minutes, Jawed said – and following this, the hair should be shampooed. Also read | Jawed Habib explains how to wash your hair daily as he shares hack to stop hairfall: 'Apply mustard oil to wet hair...' Jawed Habib's anti-dandruff treatment involves mixing one spoon of Savlon with five spoons of water, applying it to the scalp with cotton, and leaving it on for 15 minutes before shampooing. (Instagram/ jh_hairexpert and Freepik)

The hair expert said his anti-dandruff treatment is recommended once a week to help reduce dandruff. As per the doctors HT Lifestyle spoke to, applying Savlon to the scalp is not recommended and it's an anti-dandruff hack 'with potential dangers'. But first, let's find out what exactly what Jawed Habib said.

In the Instagram video, Jawed said in Hindi: “You have severe dandruff in your hair. What should you apply? So, I take one spoon of Savlon. I add five spoons of water to it and mix it. After that, what do I do? I take cotton. And with the cotton, I apply it to the scalp. See what I'm doing? I am applying it to the scalp. Then I leave it for 15 minutes. And then what do I do? I shampoo. And after shampooing, when will I do this? I am going to do this once a week. Your dandruff will start to reduce.”

Should you try this Jawed Habib anti-dandruff hack?

When asked to respond to the hair expert's video, Dr Priyanka Kuri, consultant, dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru told HT Lifestyle that social media can spread misinformation quickly and using antiseptics like Savlon for dandruff without medical guidance can be harmful.

She said, “It is important to clear this. These hacks are appealing because they seem low-cost and provide a quick fix; however, the perceived benefits of these types of hacks often outweigh the potential intended benefit. Remember, Savlon is an antiseptic intended for wound-care and is not intended to be used on the scalp as a quotidian product.”

She further explained, “Applying antiseptics to a person's scalp is going to disrupt the skin barrier and the properties of Savlon, including stripping away oils and affecting the natural integrity and health of the scalp, can cause irritation and dryness in sensitive persons; it can even lead to chemical burns.”

According to Dr Kuri, any favorable expected benefit is temporary, and symptoms usually recur, and things are no better off than before and often worse. “Dandruff is not the result of bacteria on the scalp, but rather, a significant consequence of the overgrowth of fungus (malassezia) that grows on the oil of the scalp (malassezia feeds on scalp oil). Antiseptics like Savlon do not defend against the cause. While Savlon may have provided some short-term relief, harsh antiseptics also disrupt the natural scalp microbiome, which can exacerbate and increase flaking and inflammation,” she said.

Dr Shikha Gupta, a dermatologist, added, “As a skin professional, I would advise against applying antiseptic solutions like Savlon on the scalp. As with many antiseptics, Savlon’s cetrimide and chlorhexidine are only suitable for the cleaning and disinfection of wounds, and not hair or skin. The application of these antiseptics on the scalp might bring about irritation, excessive dryness, or even an allergic reaction in certain people.”

For people who are facing persistent or severe dandruff, professional examination is recommended.(Shutterstock)

So, what should you do to fix your dandruff?

Dr Kuri said that there are a variety of safe and evidence-based treatment options for dandruff. “Ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, and salicylic acid have been effective for dandruff management. They help reduce inflammation and hemiplegia of the scalp/ hair and also inhibit fungal growth. In cases of resistant and severe dandruff, a medical workup is necessary to rule out seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis, which are treatable skin conditions mistaken to be dandruff,” she said.

She added, “While fashionable, fad treatments can delay the acquisition of proper treatment and potentially worsen the situation. Patients should be educated that dandruff is a health issue and not a cosmetic issue and is readily treated with appropriate, validated treatments. In short, Savlon on the scalp is not the answer; it's a hack with potential dangers. A better method is to trust evidenced medical treatments and professional opinion over viral solutions. Awareness, evidence-based treatment, and early consultation are the safest means of dandruff management and protecting scalp health.”

Dr Gupta said, “The causative factors of dandruff are, a yeast like fungus, Malassezia, and excess oil on the scalp, both of which are factors in oil accumulation. Anti-dandruff shampoos which are enriched with zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, or salicylic acid are the best solutions. These are safe and tailored for the scalp, which minimizes the risk of injury.”

She added, “For people who are facing persistent or severe dandruff, professional examination is recommended. In some cases, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, or some other scalp condition which requires a prescription might be misdiagnosed as dandruff. The scalp is often tempted with quick-fix solutions. The most medically safe way is the best in the long run, however, the scalp is a very sensitive area and should only be treated with products designed for this area.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.