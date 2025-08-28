Best Shikakai shampoos: Top 8 picks for soft, shiny, and dandruff-free healthy hair
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 03:06 pm IST
Do you lure for thick, shiny and stronger hair? Then, shikakai has to be your best bet. Here are our top 8 picks of best shikakai shampoos for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Moha Shikakai & Bhringraj Shampoo | Natural Shampoo for Hair Growth with Hemp Seed Oil | Anti Hairfall Shampoo for Men & Women | Best Herbal Shampoo for Hair Fall Control - 200ml View Details
|
₹339
|
|
|
Khadi Natural Shikakai Shampoo View Details
|
|
|
|
Pureus Herbals Shreekesha Amla Reetha Shikakai Sulphate & Parabene Free Shampoo for Thick & Strong Hair, Damage Control, Hair Growth & Hair Fall | Herbal Hair Cleanser & Pure Natural Ingredients for Women & Men (400 ml) View Details
|
₹459
|
|
|
Baidyanath Asli Ayurved Shikakai and Bhringraj Nourishing Shampoo I Hair Strong Shampoo I Coconut Oil I 450 Ml - Sulfate & Paraben Free View Details
|
₹225
|
|
|
Jaron Herbal Amla Shikakai Shampoo, 330ml - Best herbal shampoo for strengthening hair View Details
|
₹235
|
|
|
The Forest Herbs Natural Care From Nature Hair Shampoo 200G With Amla, Reetha, Shikakai, Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Neem & Methi For Hair Wash (Advanced Herbal Hair Growth Shampoo) Powder View Details
|
₹259
|
|
|
Mamaearth Kerala Thaali Shampoo with Hibiscus, Shikakai, Amla, Flax Seeds for Thick & Long Hair - 250 ml| Ready To Use Thali | Gently Cleanses | Adds Shine | 12 Potent Herbs | 100% Natural Herbs View Details
|
₹313
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Shampoo Bhringraj & Shikakai View Details
|
|
|
View More Products