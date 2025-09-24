Dermatologist explains why people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing premature grey hair; shares tips to prevent it

Grey hair isn't just a sign of ageing anymore. Increasingly, people in their 20s and 30s are noticing strands of grey, which can be concerning and confusing. To understand why premature greying is on the rise and how it can be managed, Dr Anil KV Minz, Senior Dermatologist, Genesis Skin and Hair Clinic, Faridabad, shares with HT Lifestyle the key causes and tips to slow down the process. (Also read: AIIMS dermatologist rates popular drinks from matcha, bubble tea to soda for skin health: Guess which one tops the list ) Increasingly, people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing premature greying of hair. (Freepik)

What causes premature greying of hair

"Premature greying of hair is the loss of pigment in your hair, leading to premature white hair at an unusually early age. Nowadays, many young people between 20 and 30 years are visiting the OPD with this problem. Hair turns grey (or white) when your hair follicles stop creating pigment called melanin. Genetic factors and environmental elements like increased exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays, air pollution, smoking and emotional stress can influence this pigment," says Dr Anil.

He adds, “Other key causes of premature hair graying include use of chemical hair dyes, nutritional deficiencies (like vitamin B12, iron, copper, zinc), medical conditions like Autoimmune diseases (such as atopic dermatitis, and thyroid), hormone disorders like hypothyroidism. Low levels of vitamin B12 and folate are linked to premature greying.”

Dr. Anil explains that premature greying is linked to melanin loss influenced by genetics, environmental stressors, and nutritional deficiencies. (Freepik)

How to prevent it

Dr Anil further lists the best ways to prevent premature greying of hair:

Stop smoking, as smoking and vaping accelerate oxidative stress and reduce melanin production.

Have a protein-rich and balanced diet. Consider adding foods like fish, eggs or dairy products for B12 and leafy greens like spinach, kale or legumes like chickpeas for folate in your diet.

Oxidative stress from free radicals can damage hair follicles. Increase intake of Barriers, nuts and dark chocolate as these are rich in antioxidants that help protect hair

Chronic stress accelerates ageing, including grey hair. So focus on seven to nine hours of quality sleep daily to minimise stress. You can also exercise or do yoga daily to reduce stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.