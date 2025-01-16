Suffered childhood maltreatment? Study says it may increase the risk of these autoimmune diseases

Childhood is a very impressionable phase of one’s life. The experiences shape one’s entire being- from their perceptions to personality. It may as well be the very foundation of adulthood. Already well-known how childhood events contribute to mental health issues, turns out abusive childhood experiences cause serious diseases later in life. A study from the University of Birmingham shed light on the consequences of childhood maltreatment. Childhood treatment is the foundation of adulthood's health.(Shutterstock)

Development of immune-mediated inflammatory disorders (IMIDs)

The study has been described as the ‘first of its kind’ to establish the connection between harmful childhood experiences and diseases that affect the immune system. Those people who underwent abuse and neglect as a child are more likely to develop autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The trauma experienced in early life increases the chances of getting these diseases. This is even more pronounced for women.

The researchers suggested focusing attention healthcare attention on those individuals who went through childhood maltreatment as they have a higher risk of developing ailments later in life.

What are rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis?

Joint pain is common in arthritis.(Shutterstock)

As per the study, the likelihood of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis increases when one suffers from childhood abusive experiences. It suggests how mental health is intertwined with physical health at the end of the day. The early life trauma influences the immune system, making it malfunction.

While arthritis impacts the joints, psoriasis affects the skin, but both have a similar cause of malfunctioning immune systems.

According to Arthritis Foundation, Rheumatoid arthritis is caused due to joint inflammation and pain. It happens when the immune system doesn’t work properly and attacks the lining of the joint

Whereas as per National Psoriasis Foundation explained that Psoriasis causes the skin to develop raised plaques and scales due to an overactive immune system speeding up skin cell growth.

