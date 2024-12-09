Rheumatoid arthritis in winter: Doctor shares 5 ways to manage pain and inflammation

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling and loss of mobility. In the long-term, rheumatoid arthritis can lead to bone erosion and joint deformity as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Raina, Senior director and unit head, Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shared five ways to combat Rheumatoid arthritis pain and inflammation, especially in the winter season. Also read | Understanding Arthritis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment explained Following a prescribed medication regimen is vital to control rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.(Pexels)

Follow prescribed medicines:

Following a prescribed medication regimen is vital to control rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and corticosteroids can help reduce inflammation and slow disease progression. Supplements to maintain bone quality and strength.

Physical therapy:

Gentle exercises like yoga, swimming, and cycling can help maintain joint mobility and reduce stiffness. Physical therapy can also improve flexibility and strengthen muscles. Applying heat or cold packs to affected joints can help reduce pain and inflammation. Splinting may be required to prevent deformities in extremities.

Have a healthy diet:

A balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber can help reduce inflammation.

Manage stress:

Stress can exacerbate rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. Practicing stress-reducing techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness can help manage stress levels.

Surgeries:

Surgeries like Total hip and Total knee Replacement involves replacing the damaged joint with artificial joint significantly reduces pain and deformity and improves function. Tendon repair & reconstruction surgeries for Hand and Foot Deformities can improve function, reduce pain and enhance mobility.

Dr Deepak Raina added that even after surgeries, supportive medicine and physical exercise are required to prevention the erosion of joints, caused by rheumatoid arthritis. “Early diagnosis and intervention help in prevention of progression of the disease. By incorporating these effective ways to manage RA pain and inflammation, individuals can improve their quality of life and reduce their reliance on medication,” added the doctor.

