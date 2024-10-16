Understanding Arthritis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment explained

Arthritis is a prevalent condition affecting millions of people worldwide, particularly as they age. It involves inflammation of one or more joints, resulting in pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, approximately 520 million people globally live with osteoarthritis, marking a staggering 113% increase since 1990. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, approximately 520 million people globally live with osteoarthritis, marking a staggering 113% increase since 1990.

Dr. Simon Thomas Director, Robotic Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh Fellowship in Joint Replacement (Endo-Klinik, Hamburg, Germany), AO Fellowship (University of Saarland, Germany), Fellowship in Revision Joint Replacement

What causes Arthritis?

Among the various types of arthritis, the most common are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Osteoarthritis is often termed “wear and tear” arthritis. It occurs when the cartilage, which acts as a cushion between the bones in a joint, gradually deteriorates over time. This wear and tear can lead to bones rubbing against one another, resulting in pain, swelling, and stiffness.

In contrast, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the joints, leading to inflammation and damage. This condition can affect multiple joints simultaneously and may cause symptoms throughout the body. Unlike osteoarthritis, RA can develop at any age.

Other forms of arthritis include gout, which is caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joint, and psoriatic arthritis, which is associated with the skin condition psoriasis.

Symptoms of Arthritis

Symptoms of arthritis vary depending on the type but generally include joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and decreased range of motion. In cases of gout, additional symptoms may include fever and fatigue.

Preventing Arthritis

While not all arthritis cases can be prevented, certain lifestyle changes may reduce the risk. Here are some strategies for potentially preventing arthritis:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Many cases of arthritis can be prevented by managing weight. Individuals with obesity are at a higher risk of developing arthritis, as excess weight places additional strain on the knees.

Avoid Trauma: Minimising injury to the knees can also help reduce the risk of developing arthritis.

Exercise Regularly: Incorporating exercise into your daily routine can strengthen your muscles, helping to support your joints. When your muscles are strong enough to bear your body weight, the load on your knees is significantly reduced.

Adopt a Healthy Diet: Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and soya beans in your diet. These foods have anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate joint pain and inflammation.

Treatment for Arthritis

Conservative treatment options for relieving symptoms include medications and physical therapy. Pain relievers such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen, are commonly used to reduce inflammation. For rheumatoid arthritis, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are prescribed to slow the progression of the disease.

Ongoing physical therapy focuses on strengthening muscles and improving mobility. In severe cases, joint replacement surgery may be necessary, particularly for the hips and knees, and can provide long-term relief for patients.

Living with Arthritis

While arthritis can be debilitating, there are ways to maintain a good quality of life. Early diagnosis and proper management are essential for living well with arthritis. With the right combination of treatments and lifestyle adjustments, many people with arthritis continue to lead active and fulfilling lives. The author of this article is Dr. Simon Thomas



