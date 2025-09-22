Pulmonologist shares 15 foods to help lungs stay healthy, fight pollution, infections, and even ageing: Garlic, carrots

Our lungs are one of the most important organs in our bodies. They not only keep our body supplied with oxygen and remove waste gases, such as carbon dioxide, but they also play a role in our immune system. Therefore, ensuring they stay healthy is of utmost importance. Your diet plays a big role in how well your lungs fight pollution, infections, and even ageing. (Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 simple tips to avoid feeling bloated after meals: ‘Put your fork down between bites’

While adopting lung-healthy practices, including quitting smoking, avoiding passive smoking, exercising regularly, avoiding outdoor air pollution exposure, and more, are necessary, you can also ensure your lungs stay healthy with a nutritious diet.

15 lung-loving foods to add to your meals

In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Dr Sonia Goel, a pulmonologist, suggested 15 foods that can ensure your lungs stay healthy. Sharing the list, she wrote, “Want stronger, healthier lungs? Your diet plays a BIG role in how well your lungs fight pollution, infections, and even ageing. Then add these food items to your diet.”

Check out the video here.

Beets and beetroot juice are high in nitrates that improve oxygen circulation in the lungs. (Unsplash)

The pulmonologist also shared a pro tip: “The more colourful your plate, the more antioxidants your lungs get to fight pollution and toxins.” She added, “Strong lungs = stronger life. Take care of them with the right food, exercise, and regular check-ups.”

Here are the food items she suggested:

1. Apples

Rich in flavonoids and vitamin C, apples help reduce the risk of asthma and boost overall lung capacity.

2. Turmeric (haldi)

Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory properties that protect against chronic lung diseases.

3. Garlic

Packed with allicin, it reduces inflammation and helps fight lung infections.

4. Ginger

Clears airways, reduces congestion, and fights respiratory infections.

5. Green Tea

Contains antioxidants (catechins) that reduce lung inflammation.

6. Fatty Fish (salmon, mackerel)

Omega-3s help reduce airway inflammation and improve breathing.

7. Walnuts

Plant-based Omega-3s to support lung tissue repair.

8. Berries (blueberries, strawberries)

High in antioxidants that prevent lung damage from pollution.

9. Pomegranate

Rich in ellagic acid and antioxidants, known to slow down lung damage.

10. Tomatoes

Lycopene improves lung function, especially in smokers.

11. Leafy Greens (spinach, kale)

Full of magnesium and antioxidants that support lung capacity.

12. Citrus Fruits (oranges, lemons)

Vitamin C boosts immunity and helps the lungs fight infections.

13. Carrots

Beta-carotene converts to vitamin A, which maintains a healthy lung lining.

14. Beets and beetroot juice

High in nitrates that improve oxygen circulation in the lungs.

15. Broccoli

Contains sulforaphane, which activates lung-protective enzymes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.