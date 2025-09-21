AIIMS dermatologist rates popular drinks from matcha, bubble tea to soda for skin health: Guess which one tops the list

What you drink can have a bigger impact on your skin than you think. From teas to coffees to smoothies, some beverages can help your skin glow while others may cause breakouts. Dr Iftekhar Khan, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, AIIMS Delhi, reviews popular drinks for their effect on skin health in his September 17 Instagram post, revealing surprising insights. (Also read: Dermatologist reacts to Europe’s gel nail polish ban, explains how it can trigger ‘serious skin problems’ ) From matcha to coffee: Dermatologist reviews drinks impacting your skin health. (Freepik)

Let's take a look at Dr Iftekhar's insights on popular drinks and their impact on skin health:

Bubble tea/boba

"Bubble tea or boba is perfect for Instagram aesthetics. The tapioca pearls look cute, and it's enjoyable if you like sweet treats. However, it usually contains a lot of sugar, which can affect your skin," he says.

Rating: 8–10/10 (for sugar content and indulgence).

Cold coffee and frappes

"Coffee contains antioxidants, but it can sometimes trigger flare-ups or cause weight gain. Black coffee is a much better option for your skin," Dr Khan advises.

Rating: 6/10

Green tea

"Green tea is rich in catechins and EGCG, which are antioxidants that help fight bacteria and reduce redness," he says.

Rating: 9/10

Normal soda

"Regular soda often contains artificial sweeteners, which can disturb gut microbiota and affect skin health," he warns.

Rating: 5/10

Matcha tea

"Matcha is an excellent choice because it's powdered green tea, packed with antioxidants and other healthy nutrients," Dr Khan explains.

Rating: 10/10

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.