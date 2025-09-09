Dermatologist reacts to Europe’s gel nail polish ban, explains how it can trigger ‘serious skin problems’

Beautifully manicured nails are a staple of self-care and style, but the products we use may carry hidden health risks. The European Union (EU) has banned a key ingredient found in gel nail polish, instructing salons to safely dispose of their current stock and requiring manufacturers to release safer alternatives. With the EU banning TPO in gel nails, safer alternatives like nail stickers are gaining traction. (Unsplash)

The compound in question, Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO), is what helps gel polish harden quickly under UV or LED light, giving nails a glossy, glass-like finish. The EU's move comes after studies linked TPO exposure to skin irritation, toxicity, fertility issues, and DNA damage, raising concerns about its potential to increase cancer risk.

Should you use gel nail polish

On whether people should continue using gel nails and the health implications, Dr. Bandhavi Sane, Consultant Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle, “Gel manicures might look flawless, but they come with risks. Most gels contain harsh chemicals that can trigger allergic reactions, skin irritation, and even long-term damage. We often see patients with red, swollen fingers and fungal infections caused by repeated gel use. UV lamps used to cure gels also raise concerns about premature ageing and potential skin cancer with long-term exposure.”

Nail stickers offer a safer alternative to gel nails, avoiding UV light and harsh chemicals. (Pixabay)

She added, "Nail stickers are a safer, simpler alternative that's gaining popularity. Unlike gel nails, they don't require UV light or strong chemicals. Good-quality stickers, especially those labelled TPO-free or 5-free, are much gentler on the skin and nails."

How to keep your nails safe

Healthy nail practices recommended by Dr. Sane:

Give your nails a break between manicures

Moisturise cuticles regularly

Avoid peeling off polish or stickers, as it can damage the nail bed

Never over-file or aggressively buff your nails

Wear gloves during household chores

Always check the ingredients in your nail products

"This shift is more than a trend, it's a movement toward safer beauty. Salons are exploring gentler options, and consumers are becoming more ingredient-savvy. Healthy nails never go out of style and now, they don't have to come at a cost," she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.