Dermatologist says these Bollywood actresses have the ‘perfect face’: It's not Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai

While beauty is often said to lie in the eye of the beholder, science suggests that certain proportions and symmetry play a significant role in how we perceive an attractive face. In the August 31 podcast with Raj Shimani, Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, a dermatologist, explained how the concept of the “golden ratio” has long been used as a benchmark of beauty and revealed which actresses come closest to this scientific ideal. (Also read: Dermatologists share how anxiety and stress trigger breakouts, hair loss and ageing: ‘It worsens skin conditions’ ) Dermatologist reveals scientific standards for female facial beauty. (Shutterstock)

What makes a woman face aesthetically pleasing

When asked what defines an aesthetically pleasing female face, Dr Madhuri explained, “Conventionally, the ideal is an oval face with a smooth, slightly convex forehead. The brows should be high, arched, and very well defined.”

She further broke it down, highlighting the importance of eyes and lips. “We often notice a person’s eyes and lips first. Ideally, the eyes should be almond-shaped, while the lips need to be well-defined. When you draw an imaginary line from one eye corner to the other, the lip corners should fall within those lines, that’s considered a perfect lip shape,” she said.

Which actors have the 'perfect face'

Adding another detail, she noted, “You should also have a pout that lies neatly between the two lines of the nose.”

Dr Madhuri also gave examples of women who fit into this scientific idea of beauty. “In the past, actresses like Madhubala and Asha Parekh were seen as the gold standard. Among contemporary stars, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Madhuri Dixit come very close to the ideal,” she added.

