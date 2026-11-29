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Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's film ends first weekend on decent note, collects ₹14 crore
Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama collected ₹14 crore net in India over its first weekend, improving its daily earnings after a slow opening.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya made his comeback to direction after four years with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and took a slow opening at the box office. However, the second day saw a slight improvement in the collection. Now, the film has ended its first weekend on a decent note and is clearly dominating the box office clash with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office performance
According to Sacnilk, Sooraj Barjatya's film collected ₹3.75 crore at the box office on its opening day. However, it witnessed a 40% jump in collections on its second day, which was also its first Saturday, earning ₹5.25 crore. The film continued its upward trend on Sunday, recording a further growth of 33% and collecting ₹5.59 crore. With this, Yeh Prem Mol Liya wrapped up its first weekend with a net collection of ₹14.59 crore in India.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is clearly leading the box-office clash against Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9, which ended its first weekend with a collection of ₹11.21 crore. However, the family drama is still trailing behind Ayushmann Khurrana's previous release, Udta Teer, which had collected ₹19.55 crore in its opening weekend. On the other hand, it has performed better than Sharvari's previous release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which earned just ₹5.5 crore in its first weekend before eventually proving to be a box-office success.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Deep Dive
Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the family drama tells the story of Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana), a struggling musician who falls in love with Purva (Sharvari), the sole breadwinner of her family. As Prem proposes marriage to Purva, she reveals her only condition: not moving out of her family, as Hindu traditions suggest. Prem quickly agrees and convinces his entire family to move in with Sharvari's family after marriage. The drama that unfolds forms the crux of the story.
While some have praised the film for bringing back the old-school family entertainer genre, its traditional storytelling and lengthy runtime have also drawn criticism. After watching the entire film, Anupam Kher, who is an integral part of the film, heaped praise on Sooraj and shared in a video message, "It's such a progressive film. It's a film that every Indian and foreigner should watch. It's more progressive than any of the West films or European films. It educates you and entertains you, and it makes your eyes moist and makes you laugh. It's a magical film." The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.
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