Several people were injured as a crowd, comprising mostly youngsters, went on a rampage in Patna on Sunday, hurling stones at the police and the state BJP headquarters after a programme featuring content creator Aryan Kelvin failed to take place as expected, officials said. Police brought the situation under control and dispersed the crowd, the SDPO said, adding that normalcy had since been restored. (Representative Image (Santosh Kumar/HT)) more

The incident occurred during 'The Grand Meet-Up: Patna Youth Festival' at Miller's Ground on Beerchand Patel Path, where the headquarters of major political parties in the state, including the BJP, RJD and JD(U), are located.

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Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said a large number of youngsters gathered at the venue, but the programme did not proceed as expected, triggering unrest.

"The organisers made mistakes. They should have planned the event in advance and informed the administration. Once an event was announced, it should have been conducted as planned. These lapses led to the situation," he said.

Prasad said the crowd, comprising mostly young men, resorted to hurling stones and vandalism during the disturbance.

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According to eyewitnesses, Kelvin, who was the main attraction, could not even reach the stage before the event was called off. This angered his followers, who allegedly began throwing stones, including at police personnel.

Outside the ground, the crowd overturned carts and rickshaws and also hurled stones at the BJP headquarters, they added.

Police brought the situation under control and dispersed the crowd, the SDPO said, adding that normalcy had since been restored.

He said several people, including police personnel, were injured in the incident, but could not specify the number.

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In a statement, the BJP's state media cell said police arrested 12 people for allegedly throwing stones at the party office and creating a disturbance along Beerchand Patel Path.

Police were conducting raids to identify and arrest others involved in the incident, including event organiser Suman Kumar, the statement added.

Kelvin has 2.78 crore followers on Instagram, 76 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 48 lakh followers on Facebook.