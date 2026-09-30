Friend aided killer of content creator locate house: Cops
A month after a 21-year-old fashion content creator and Delhi University student was allegedly killed by a man she had previously been in a relationship with in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police have filed a more than 350-page charge sheet saying that the accused had planned to kill her and a friend of his had “helped” him trace the victim’s residence and then harboured him after he had killed her
A month after a 21-year-old fashion content creator and Delhi University student was allegedly killed by a man she had previously been in a relationship with in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police have filed a more than 350-page charge sheet saying that the accused had planned to kill her and a friend of his had “helped” him trace the victim’s residence and then harboured him after he had killed her.
On August 26, while the victim, Muskan Sharma, was alone at home in Old Mahavir Nagar, 27-year-old Imran Khan came to see her. He strangled her before stabbing her three times in her chest and abdomen. The murder was discovered around an hour later when the domestic help found Muskan lying in a pool of blood.
HT had reported at the time that, according to a preliminary investigation, Muskan and Imran had known each other for two years and had been dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. She used to go to the local gym where Imran had been employed.
The charge sheet, filed on Saturday and seen by HT, said that Khan’s friend, identified by police as one Digvijay Singh “helped Khan locate” Sharma’s house on the day of the incident and “waited” in the area as Khan committed the murder. The document, filed in filed in Tis Hazari Court, further states that Singh also helped Khan escape and harboured him later.
Singh has also worked in gyms in west Delhi, said the police. Police said both men are in judicial custody.
Giving details into the motive behind the murder, police in the charge sheet said, Khan had been “forcing” Sharma to be in a relationship with him but “she had refused”.
The document mentions that Khan, after being rejected, “threatened her, followed her and planned to kill her” with a knife. He had also procured an unlicensed weapon.
The two have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder) and 249 (a) (harbouring or concealing a person who has committed an offence punishable with death).
The charge sheet also states that Khan “deleted” phone data and chats from Sharma’s phone and they had recovered evidence that he was sending her threats.
Police said they have footage from different places including a hotel, restaurants and near Sharma’s house where the couple have met from July to August.
Police also mentioned Imran was booked in 2021 in a case under section 308 (attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The charge sheet mentions he has been to a drug deaddiction centre twice this year and spoke to his doctors.
The charge sheet mentions detailed testimonies of 40 witnesses including Sharma’s family, friends, doctors, gym owner and staffers who knew the two and locals.
Police said Sharma, a fashion content creator and model who worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation through Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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