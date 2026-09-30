1,159% growth in nine years: How Manchester City's financial rise outpaced their football

Manchester City’s transformation is usually remembered through footballing landmarks: Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal in 2012, Pep Guardiola’s arrival four years later, the 100-point Premier League season and eventually the Champions League triumph. But the financial numbers reveal another rise occurring alongside that sporting ascent — and, at crucial moments, moving considerably faster than it. Did Manchester City's commercial rise outgrow its sporting rise? (X Images)

That trajectory has acquired fresh significance after the Premier League Commission’s findings against City over financial rule breaches covering the 2009/10 to 2017/18 period. City insist they are innocent, have described the Commission’s opinion as containing material errors and intend to appeal, but the ruling has inevitably returned attention to the extraordinary commercial expansion recorded in the club’s accounts during precisely those years.

Deloitte’s Football Money League provides a revealing starting point. In 2008/09, the first season following the Abu Dhabi United Group takeover, Manchester City generated only £18 million in commercial revenue. They finished 10th in the Premier League, had not played Champions League football and sat 19th in Deloitte’s ranking of Europe’s highest-revenue clubs, with total revenue of £87 million.

One year later, City's commercial income had already surged to £46.7 million. Deloitte noted that improved agreements with Etihad Airways and Umbro contributed to the increase, alongside an expanding partnership portfolio containing companies including Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority, Etisalat and Aabar. By 2010/11, commercial revenue had risen again to £57.8 million as City finished third in the Premier League, won the FA Cup and finally qualified for the Champions League.

The season Manchester City's commercial curve changed The most dramatic acceleration arrived in 2011/12. City's commercial revenue jumped from £57.8 million to £112.1 million in a single season, an increase of almost 94%, while their overall revenue climbed from £153.2 million to £231.1 million. Deloitte described the £77.9 million rise in total revenue as the largest increase recorded by any club in that edition of the Money League.

The timing is striking because City were only beginning to acquire the sporting profile normally associated with those numbers. They won their first Premier League title that season, but 2011/12 was also their first Champions League campaign of the modern era and they failed to escape the group stage. Despite that limited European pedigree, City had climbed from 12th to seventh in Deloitte’s global revenue ranking.

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Commercially, they were already approaching Manchester United. In 2011/12, United generated £117.6 million from commercial activities, while City produced £112.1 million — a gap of merely £5.5 million. Liverpool stood at £80.2 million, Chelsea at £70.5 million and Arsenal at £52.5 million, meaning City had already surpassed three established English clubs with far longer histories of sustained Champions League participation and international commercial development.