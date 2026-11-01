Several people flee as chaos ensues after shooting near University of Delaware campus | Videos

Shocking videos have surfaced as the Newark Police Department investigates a shooting incident on East Main Street near Choate Street just after 11 pm Saturday, October 31. A large number of police were responding to a shooting on Main Street just off of University of Delaware's campus on Halloween night, NBC Philadelphia reported. Several people flee as chaos ensues after shooting near University of Delaware campus (Unsplash - representational) Drivers and pedestrians have been urged to avoid the area as police continue to work an active investigation. Videos are being shared on social media with the claim that it shows people near the crime scene fleeing. AZ Intel shared a video on X:

Facebook user Shannon Troncoso also shared a video she said her daughter sent her. Also Read | Multiple people shot near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, following Magic City Classic football game “My daughter Mirabella just sent me a video from Main Street at the University of Delaware. People are running everywhere. There are reports of people being shot, people being killed, and people being struck by cars as everyone tries to get away. The cameras have apparently been shut off, and right now information is still coming in,” she wrote on Facebook, sharing the video. She added, “Thank God my daughter is okay. I cannot begin to imagine what other parents and families are going through tonight who may not be able to say the same. Please pray for everyone on Main Street, for the students, the families, the first responders, and our entire community. Whatever has happened tonight, there are people out there who are hurting, terrified, and waiting to hear that someone they love is safe. Please pray for Delaware tonight.”