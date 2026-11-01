Police respond to reports of shooting near University of Delaware campus in Newark, video shows people fleeing

A large number of police were responding to a shooting on Main Street just off of University of Delaware's campus on Halloween night, NBC Philadelphia reported. A shooting reportedly took place at the intersection of Main Street and Choate Street at 11:13 p.m., the Newark Police Department said. Police respond to reports of shooting on Main Street near University of Delaware campus (Pexel - representational image)

However, no details have been released on injuries or arrests.

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Police said that they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Meanwhile, the university sent out an emergency alert notifying the community of the incident. The alert also asked people to avoid the area

Police share details Newark Police shared some details about the shooting in a release.

“The Newark Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of East Main Street and Choate Street on October 31, 2026, at approximately 11:13 PM,” police wrote. “Officers remain on scene conducting an active investigation. Based on the information currently available, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident.”

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The release added, “Main Street is currently closed from Library Avenue through Academy Street while officers conduct their investigation. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.”

A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows people near the crime scene fleeing. AZ Intel shared the video on X.

Facebook user Shannon Troncoso shared an update she said she got from her daughter.

“About 20 minutes ago, I heard from my daughter that two people had been shot on Main Street near the University of Delaware campus. Although elsewhere there’s reports that potentially 6 were shot at UD. I’m also seeing reports tonight of people being shot in Ellendale,” Shannon wrote on Facebook. “I don’t have all the details yet, and obviously these are still developing situations, but enough is enough. These are our communities. These are places where our kids go to school, where families live, work, eat, and walk around every day. It’s time we get things under control. Whatever we are doing right now is not enough.”