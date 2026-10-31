Nancy Guthrie investigation gets fresh DNA push as Arizona detectives consult Florida forensic experts

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced a renewed effort to advance the investigation into the killing of Nancy Guthrie. In an updated shared on Friday, the PCSO said that detectives are pursuing new DNA analysis and working with forensic experts in Florida to generate fresh leads. Pima County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are exploring new DNA testing methods and urges the public to keep sharing tips (X/@RandomstuffA2Z)

The Nancy Guthrie Task Force said investigators recently travelled to Florida to meet laboratory scientists and discuss additional forensic techniques that could help solve the long-running case. Authorities also renewed their appeal for information, stressing that even the smallest tip could prove critical.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose what specific DNA technologies or forensic methods are being considered. It also did not announce any breakthrough or identify new suspects.

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Investigators seek new forensic leads According to the latest update, detectives travelled to Florida to consult specialists at forensic laboratories about possible ways to extract or reanalyze DNA evidence connected to the investigation.

“We continue to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

The agency added that investigators met laboratory scientists in Florida “to see what more could be done to advance the case.”

“A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case,” the statement said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Pima County, Arizona, near Tucson, on January 31. Authorities have treated her disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom from the outset.

Despite months of investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officials have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests. Guthrie also has not been located.

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Authorities continue appeal for public information In Friday's statement, investigators again appealed for information from the public. “We want to remind the public that no tip is too small,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation. If you know something, please call 88-CRIME or 1-800-CALL-FBI.”