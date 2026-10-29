Nancy Guthrie update: Scanner reports claim police activity near kidnapping site

According to a local scanner report page, several police units were present in the neighborhood, and residents could notice an increased law enforcement presence. The post did not specify the reason for the activity or provide details about any arrests or searches.

Police activity was reported in Tucson’s Sam Hughes neighborhood on Thursday, October 29, with scanner reports indicating a significant law enforcement presence and a helicopter circling overhead for several minutes. The activity comes as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie ’s disappearance continues.

The reports have drawn attention amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in the Tucson area earlier this year. Notably, Tucson Police did not comment on the reports of activity in the area.

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance case Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on the evening of January 31, 2026, and was reported missing the following day, according to the FBI’s official missing-person notice.

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken against her will and have appealed to the public for information that could help locate her.

The investigation has received national attention, with law enforcement examining evidence and pursuing leads. The FBI has also released images and video showing an individual approaching Guthrie’s front door and appearing to tamper with a camera on the morning of her disappearance.

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Police activity reported in Sam Hughes The reported police presence in Sam Hughes has prompted interest amid the ongoing search for Guthrie. According to social media alert, a helicopter was seen circling over the area.

However, the reason for Thursday’s activity has not been specified in the report. No further details about the police operation were provided in the alert.

The investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance remains ongoing, and authorities continue to seek information from the public.