Anthropic warns Trump administration could target company employees' visas amid AI policy dispute

Anthropic has warned that its employees could face targeted immigration or visa action from the Donald Trump administration, citing the potential consequences of its public positions on artificial intelligence (AI) safety and regulation in a registration statement filed with US regulators. Anthropic warns Trump administration could target employees over AI policy stance. (AP Photo)

In its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) statement, the AI company said its engagement with policymakers and public statements on AI regulation could expose it to heightened government scrutiny, including “targeted immigration or visa actions affecting our personnel”.

Anthropic warned that its policy advocacy could leave it vulnerable to being “disproportionately or selectively targeted by particular governmental bodies”. The potential risks identified in the filing include investigations, enforcement actions, licensing restrictions, and immigration-related measures.

The company also cautioned that changes to US immigration policy could make it harder to recruit and retain highly skilled employees. Policies that “restrain the flow of professional and technical talent”, it said, could “inhibit our ability to recruit and retain highly qualified employees”.

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The filing outlines potential business risks; it does not establish that the administration has initiated visa action against Anthropic employees.

Anthropic's H-1B workforce and US visa restrictions Anthropic's warning comes as the Trump administration pursues changes to employment-based immigration, including the H-1B program used by technology companies to hire foreign professionals for specialized occupations.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) H-1B employer data, the agency publishes employer-specific information on H-1B petitions. Newsweek reported that Anthropic had 219 H-1B beneficiaries approved between fiscal years 2021 and 2026. The figure reflects approvals over that period and does not necessarily represent the company's current H-1B workforce.

The administration introduced a $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions under a September 2025 presidential proclamation. The White House subsequently announced that the measure would be extended for another 12 months, through September 21, 2027. The extension is detailed in the Federal Register proclamation.

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Separately, the State Department expanded online-presence reviews for H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents, instructing applicants to make their social media profiles public. The department outlined the measure in its official visa guidance, saying the reviews help identify applicants who may be inadmissible on national security or public safety grounds.

Anthropic's dispute with the Trump administration The filing follows a confrontation between Anthropic and the administration over the use of its AI technology in military applications.

Anthropic has faced a government designation as a supply-chain risk after a dispute over restrictions the company sought on certain military uses of its technology. The company challenged the administration's actions in court, detailing the legal proceedings and associated business risks in its SEC filing.

The disclosures also come as Anthropic prepares for a potential initial public offering. The company confirmed its planned listing in an October 26 announcement, which links to its registration statement.

The SEC filing identifies immigration policy, government scrutiny and the company's ability to recruit specialized workers as potential business risks. It does not establish that Anthropic employees will lose their visas or that the government will take action against them.