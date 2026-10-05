Tucson resident booked into Pima County jail amid search for Nancy Guthrie – is it Porch Guy? What to know

Tucson resident Luke Daley was booked into a Pima County jail on drug and weapons charges amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026. FILE - A collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)

Previously, deputies and FBI agents served search warrants at Luke’s residence, located two miles from Nancy’s house. They seized his vehicle in February 2026 before releasing him without initial charges.

Despite various social media speculations, authorities have not named Duke as a suspect in Nancy’s disappearance. According to reports, Luke, 37, holds a $22,500 bond following his latest detention, Pima County Sheriff's Department records show.

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In a March 2026 interview with Arizona's Family, Duke dismissed claims that he had any involvement in Nancy’s disappearance. He also rejected claims that he was the Porch Guy.

"I am not the masked man," said Luke.

When ex-FBI agent called for nationwide manhunt for Porch Guy Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.

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Coffindaffer called for a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect. She said that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department should push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, and online platforms and community spaces, so that people find it impossible to ignore the image.

Coffindaffer also revealed what she thinks is a "critical" factor that could prove pivotal in solving the Nancy Guthrie case. She said that it is important to keep Nancy’s name prominent in media coverage, as this could be significant in finding out what happened to her.