Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares video of Tommaso Cioni ‘pushing away’ female student interviewer's hand

A self-styled investigator shared a video of Tommaso Cioni , Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, amid the ongoing search for the 84-year-old. In the alleged clip shared by Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, Cioni appeared to push away the hand of a female student reporter.

In the clip, Cioni can be seen in a Fontaines DC tee shirt, speaking to a person holding a mic. Cioni appears to point at the camera and then look at the female interviewer before pushing her hand away.

“Tommaso Cioni puts his hands on a female student trying to interview him. Pushes her hand away. Tommaso is the last person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished,” JLR wrote while sharing the clip. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Notably, Cioni teaches at BASIS Oro Valley as per reports, and this interview appears to be from there. Several social media users commented on the clip, pointing to the fact that there might be more to the story than meets the eye.

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“Wish we could hear the question. If a question can get him that upset imagine an argument,” one wrote. Another added “Its a bit for school. You know, just kids and teachers trying to do something fun without thinking someone would put it on the internet implying murder.” Yet another said “pushes hand away because theres a mic shoved in his face and that makes him a murderer?”.

However, there were detractors as well with one remarking that it was ‘rude’ to have pushed the hand away. Another said “This guy gives me the creeps.”

Why Tommaso Cioni continues to face public scrutiny This is not the first post JLR has made about Tommaso Cioni. In the past too, he's dug up old photos and videos of Cioni and his wife, Nancy Guthrie's other daughter, Annie. This comes amid continuing public interest in the two.

The first time focus came on Annie and her husband was when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. Her claims have since been junked by authorities who further clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.

However, people have continued to follow Cioni's life with interest amid reports that Nancy Guthrie had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing, and Cioni then dropped her home, making the two among the last people to see her before her disappearance.

What to know about the Nancy Guthrie case Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

It has been over eight months since she went missing and cops are yet to name any suspects publicly. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, has noted that the case remains ongoing.