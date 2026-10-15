Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ asks if Tommaso Cioni was removed from Trump rally; fresh claims made about family ‘panicking’
A self-styled investigator asked if Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was recently removed from a Trump rally, and claimed the family was ‘panicking’.
A self-styled investigator questioned whether Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, had recently been removed from a Donald Trump rally. The question came amid the ongoing search for the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1.
Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, also raised fresh claims about the Guthrie family ‘panicking’. To be sure, these claims could not been verified independently, and no official response from the family members lend any credence to JLR's claims.
What JLR said about Tommaso Cioni
JLR shared a photo where a bald man with a greying beard could be seen among a crowd. He wrote on X “Someone just sent this to me & said Tommaso Cioni got kicked out of the Trump rally last night. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.
Tommaso Cioni has been subjected to public scrutiny since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested he might be a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case. While the cops made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, interest has continued since Tommaso is among the last people to see the octogenarian before she was reported missing.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’ amid kidnapping case; 'investigator’ asks ‘who is he'
Nancy Guthrie reportedly had dinner with her daughter Annie, after which Annie's husband, Tommaso, dropped her off in their car.
The current photo shared by JLR does not confirm if it is indeed Tommaso Cioni. There are some physical similarities but the face cannot be made out. Many users on X also expressed doubts about the picture shared.
“He was in Alaska last night . Highly doubt that Tommaso is in Alaska hunkered down,” one wrote, speaking of Trump's travels. Another said “If this was Tommaso, how would he be in Wasilla, Alaska at the rally ? 10/13/2026”. Yet another added “Not him IMO. Just a look-a-like.”
What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's family
JLR also made claims about Nancy Guthrie's family. He cited sources, without naming anyone, and wrote “I am told the Guthrie family are panicking. They see what the internet is saying. They can't control the narrative anymore. Where is Nancy?”.
However, there is no indication of any such panic from the family that has been reported elsewhere. JLR had shared claims the previous day about Nancy Guthrie's inner circle refusing to talk about her. Many netizens raised questions about JLR's source regarding his most recent post as well.
“I wish you could tell us where you’re getting this info… I hope it’s true,” one wrote. Another asked “Who told you that ?”. Yet another said “Hope it's true. Expose the corruption and cover up. Where is Nancy Guthrie.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More