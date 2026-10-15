Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ asks if Tommaso Cioni was removed from Trump rally; fresh claims made about family ‘panicking’

JLR shared a photo where a bald man with a greying beard could be seen among a crowd. He wrote on X “Someone just sent this to me & said Tommaso Cioni got kicked out of the Trump rally last night. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.

Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, also raised fresh claims about the Guthrie family ‘panicking’. To be sure, these claims could not been verified independently, and no official response from the family members lend any credence to JLR's claims.

A self-styled investigator questioned whether Nancy Guthrie 's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni , had recently been removed from a Donald Trump rally. The question came amid the ongoing search for the 84-year-old, who was reported missing on February 1.

Tommaso Cioni has been subjected to public scrutiny since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested he might be a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case. While the cops made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, interest has continued since Tommaso is among the last people to see the octogenarian before she was reported missing.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’ amid kidnapping case; 'investigator’ asks ‘who is he'

Nancy Guthrie reportedly had dinner with her daughter Annie, after which Annie's husband, Tommaso, dropped her off in their car.

The current photo shared by JLR does not confirm if it is indeed Tommaso Cioni. There are some physical similarities but the face cannot be made out. Many users on X also expressed doubts about the picture shared.

“He was in Alaska last night . Highly doubt that Tommaso is in Alaska hunkered down,” one wrote, speaking of Trump's travels. Another said “If this was Tommaso, how would he be in Wasilla, Alaska at the rally ? 10/13/2026”. Yet another added “Not him IMO. Just a look-a-like.”

What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's family JLR also made claims about Nancy Guthrie's family. He cited sources, without naming anyone, and wrote “I am told the Guthrie family are panicking. They see what the internet is saying. They can't control the narrative anymore. Where is Nancy?”.

However, there is no indication of any such panic from the family that has been reported elsewhere. JLR had shared claims the previous day about Nancy Guthrie's inner circle refusing to talk about her. Many netizens raised questions about JLR's source regarding his most recent post as well.

“I wish you could tell us where you’re getting this info… I hope it’s true,” one wrote. Another asked “Who told you that ?”. Yet another said “Hope it's true. Expose the corruption and cover up. Where is Nancy Guthrie.”